CNY Inspirations: The light

Foo Fighters fans had to wait an “everlong” time to see the band at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night, but it was well worth it. The Dave Grohl-led rock band’s plane was delayed from New York City, and hadn’t even arrived in Syracuse by the time opening act Bambara took the stage at 8:35 p.m. Bambara was originally scheduled to perform at 7:30, and the Foo Fighters were scheduled for 8:30; restless fans tolerated Bambara while frantically checking social media for updates. Rumors started flying that the concert may be canceled, but the Foos safely landed at Hancock Airport around 9:30 and were escorted by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department vehicles to the venue.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO