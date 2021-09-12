CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road pricing may be the best option as number of electric cars rises

By Larry Elliott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
It all seems so simple. By the end of this decade the government will ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles. Cars will be greener and cleaner, making it easier to achieve the goal of a net carbon zero future.

Boris Johnson will no doubt impress on fellow world leaders the rapidity of Britain’s transport revolution when he hosts the Cop26 meeting in early November. Rishi Sunak may even be persuaded to announce measures to speed up the transition in the budget in October, carefully timed for the week before the international gathering in Glasgow.

There are two ways the government’s plan could run into trouble. The first is if the transition happens more slowly than expected, because new battery electric vehicles are too expensive or if the infrastructure to keep them charged is not put in place again.

Alternatively, there’s the risk that demand for green cars is as strong – or perhaps even stronger – than forecast, in which case the government is going to face problems of greater congestion and reduced tax revenue.

The two are linked. One of the attractions of buying a new electric car is the lower tax involved. As a paper produced by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has shown, the cost of petrol, fuel duty and vehicle excise duty is about £1,100 a year for the average petrol or diesel car, while for electric vehicles it is only £320.

That reduces the overall cost of driving by 71% and, as the switch to green vehicles accelerates, will punch a massive hole in the Treasury’s tax take – £10bn by 2030, £20bn by 2035 and £30bn by 2040, according to the institute’s report.

As the cost of driving plummets, motorists will be encouraged to drive more and congestion will get worse. There is a high cost from gridlock, no matter whether a driver is sitting in a petrol, diesel, hybrid or battery electric vehicle.

All of which raises the question of whether technological innovation needs to be matched by new thinking in the way motorists pay to drive. Specifically, it raises the question of whether a system of road pricing would solve the dual congestion and revenue problems.

Actually, there’s nothing new about the idea of road pricing and it has always had its advocates. Back in the early 1960s, Harold Macmillan’s government was worried about snarl-ups on Britain’s roads and commissioned a study to look into the problem. The Smeed report duly arrived in 1964 and proposed user charging as a way of dealing with congestion.

It was easy to see the reason for ministerial concern. The number of cars on UK roads had hit 5m in 1960 and would double in the course of the next decade. However, with an election looming, no party was going to risk a fight with motorists, and so the Smeed report was kicked into the long grass.

Governments of left and right sought to respond to greater congestion by building more and bigger roads but this has been an ineffective approach. There are now 35m cars on the road and the jams have grown longer.

Over the years there has been the odd flirtation with different approaches, of which the congestion charge introduced by Ken Livingstone when he was mayor of London was the most significant.

The economic case for road pricing is the costs of driving at a snail’s pace in central London are higher than they are on rural roads in Northumberland and that difference should be reflected in the price paid by motorists. If it makes sense to have cheaper rail fares during off-peak hours and different prices for a cinema ticket for a Monday matinee compared with a Saturday night, then, logically, the same applies to use of the roads. Bankers who want to drive from their homes in west London to Canary Wharf for a 9am meeting could still do so but would have to pay a higher price than the pensioner couple going to a country pub on a Tuesday lunchtime. Modern technology in the form of Uber-style apps could vary the cost of driving on the same piece of road depending on the time and the traffic conditions.

In practice, of course, it is not quite as simple as the economists make out. For a start, a way has to be found to prevent politicians using road pricing as a cash cow. Charges might start low but the public would have every right to question whether they would stay low.

Another issue is what happens to people who need to drive on busy roads at peak hours but are not well-off. Care workers with multiple daily visits to make, for example, could not realistically be expected to rely on public transport.

Then, there is the question of whether road pricing would deter motorists from switching to cleaner vehicles because lower cost is clearly an incentive to buy an electric car.

The list of potential problems goes on. Is an Uberised system of road pricing, with all the complexity it would involve, technically feasible? Even if it is, what about the privacy issues that would be involved? To be sure, the UK already has plenty of surveillance on the roads (and elsewhere) but there would inevitably be pushback against the idea that the state would know exactly where you were whenever you were on the move.

All that said, there may be as many as 25m battery electric vehicles on the road by the mid-2030s. That means more traffic jams and a black hole in the public finances. It also means the political default position – doing nothing for fear of a motorists’ backlash – is not really an option.

CleanTechnica

Why Tesla Has Sold Over One Million Model 3 Electric Vehicles — From An Owner

First, it is an amazing accomplishment for a startup car company like Tesla to even cross 1 million sales of a single model, let alone become capable of producing a million cars per year. This has become possible at Tesla because of Tesla’s production ramp in its California factory and its China gigafactory. With the Texas gigafactory and the German gigafactory on the cusp of starting production, Tesla will soon be producing five million cars per year. Bottom line: you can’t sell cars you don’t make, and Tesla is making an incredible number of cars.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The Next Best Electric Car Battery Is Here, Cheaper Than Ever

There’s no shortage of excitement for electric vehicle battery startups or multibillion dollar investments in the industry, as companies, backers and scientists look for the winning play. China, though, is already moving on to the next leg in the race — one that isn’t dependent on a big, bold breakthrough — with sodium-ion batteries. Done right, this technology could lead to widespread adoption in a market largely dependent on subsidies and where EV sales are still a fraction of all cars.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Exclusive: Hoping to see electric car prices drop? Don't expect price parity any time soon

It's no secret, electric cars cost more than their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts – but paying a premium for new technology isn't anything new. Trends over the years show prices drop once a new technology reaches a mass scale – the first 4K TVs were astronomical in price, now you can pick one up for less than a new iPhone - making its more attainable for consumers.
GAS PRICE
Carscoops

Sales Of Electric Cars And Plug-In Hybrids Rise Across Europe

New car registrations across Europe fell dramatically in July but sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids continue to grow. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals that 967,830 new cars were registered across 26 European markets in July. That was a 24 per cent decline from the 1.27 million units registered in July last year. Despite this, year-to-date sales remain positive with a total of 7,381,735 registrations, 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.
BUYING CARS
The Guardian

UK energy bills to rise after record wholesale electricity prices

Household energy bills are to rise after prices on the UK’s wholesale electricity market soared to a record high last month, furthering concerns about more families being pushed into fuel poverty this winter. The electricity market price passed the £100 a megawatt-hour mark last month for the first time since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Garages Go Luxury With Well-Appointed Home Charging Options For Electric Car Owners

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Regular readers of this column are surely familiar with how electric car charging works, and the various flavors of home and public charging that are available. For much of the general public however, charging is terra incognita, and this lack of knowledge is holding back wider EV adoption. For the EV-curious, the number-one question (and maybe numbers two and three as well) is always about charging, and until people understand what their options are, they’re simply not going to buy.
CARS
theness.com

Electric Vehicles by the Numbers

I recently purchased a full electric vehicle (EV) and so far I’m very satisfied with the purchase. The functionality and performance is just superior, in my opinion, to similar internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The up front cost is a little higher than for a similar ICE vehicle, but that difference is coming down, especially if you consider the reduced cost of operation from reduced fuel and maintenance costs. In fact, depending on the specifics some EVs may be cheaper over the lifetime of the car vs a similar ICE vehicle. According to Consumer Reports, for example:
CARS
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 staycation road trips ideal for electric cars

The UK is home to many staycation spots that are perfect for a last-minute road trip and as electric vehicles grow in popularity drivers need to know they can get to and around their holiday destination without worrying that they’ll run out of power. With plug-in vehicle ownership in the...
LIFESTYLE
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Car Licence SEA Electric Truck Hits the Road

The first example of the game-changing pure electric-powered SEA 300-45 has rolled off SEA Electric's Melbourne production line, with its car licence driver rating opening up a world of opportunity for zero emission last-mile deliveries. Designed, engineered and assembled in Australia, the 4.5-tonne GVM SEA 300-45 was unveiled in Brisbane....
CARS
Lima News

Car Talk: Electric vehicles will lessen — but not eliminate — road noises

I was wondering how much traffic noise comes from engines and how much from tires on pavement? My house is near an urban expressway. Will our neighborhood get any quieter when all vehicles are electric and there are no internal combustion engines on the road? — Larry. Internal combustion engines...
CARS
Sunderland Echo

Honda e review: electric city car’s characterful charm comes at a price

Back in 2017 Honda caused an absolute storm at the Frankfurt Motor Show when it unveiled the Urban EV Concept. The ultra-cute electric city car attracted more attention than almost anything else at the show and drew clamours to stick number plates on it and get it into showrooms immediately.
CARS
goodmenproject.com

Electric Cars and Mass Adoption

An interesting article by Justin Rowlatt on the BBC website, “Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think”, applies the S-curve of the technology life cycle to electric car sales, comparing what is happening at the moment to the spread of internet connectivity in the late ’90s and early ’00s, and concludes that we are at the point of the exponential growth phase.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The City One Is the Best New Electric Car for the City

Urban areas are the ultimate proving ground for electric vehicles. Now, mobility company ACM is taking a swing at urban EV transport with the City One. Clearly, the small new EV is taking notes from some of the most successful small, city-oriented EVs, like the Honda E. It’s not just the names that are similar, and that’s not a bad thing. Cleaning up air quality in cities is great, and the City One looks to do that with style (clearly influenced by the Honda E), practicality and zero emissions.
CARS
Design Taxi

England Is Set To Be First Country To Mandate EV Chargers For All New Homes

Image via ID 114427174 © Akaphat Porntepkasemsan | Dreamstime.com. It has been said by the UK’s Minister of Transport, Rachel Maclean, that new legislation will require all new buildings in England—including homes—to have chargers for electric vehicles (EVs). This was originally announced in 2019, and the government has reportedly been...
CARS
BBC

Electric cars a danger to the blind, say charities

Blind and visually impaired people say quiet hybrid and electric vehicles are putting their lives in danger. RNIB Cymru and Guide Dogs Cymru said the quiet vehicles must be made louder. They said despite a noise-emitting device being mandatory for all UK-registered electric vehicles since July, some drivers switched it...
CARS
Houston Chronicle

A New Electric Car Beats the Best Tesla in Range ... by 115 Miles

When it comes to beating Tesla at electric cars, other automakers are giving it their best shot: Rivian won the electric truck race, Kia is undercutting them on price and Ford has a bunch of tricks (and trucks) up their sleeve. But no serious contender has been able to beat them where it counts: range. Well, until now.
CARS
The Independent

Power prices soar after key electricity cable between UK and France catches fire

A key electricity cable between Britain and France has been shut down after a fire, sending wholesale prices soaring. The fire will reduce imports from France until the end of March 2022, the National Grid has warned. It said the blaze broke out on Wednesday while planned maintenance was taking place at the site near Ashford in Kent. Prices of natural gas, which have already been at record highs in recent weeks, soared more than 18 per cent at the news.British electricity prices meanwhile jumped by 19 per cent to £475 per megawatt hour on Wednesday.The IFA1 interconnector had been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
