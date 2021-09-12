National Suicide Prevention Month Spotlights Resources Available in Greene County
September is National Sucidie Prevention Month and one local organization in Greene County has lots of resources to help prevent someone from taking their own life. Greene County Veterans Affairs Director Michael Bierl is with the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition and says the group has partnered with the Veterans Affairs suicide prevention program to create a localized version for the general public.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
