It's Time For The DOE To Take The Lead On Food And Education
We have both been thinking a lot lately about the next generation and wondering what Hawaii will be like for them in 10 or 20 years. Within a 30-mile radius of Nancy’s farm in Kona, torrential rainfall and flooding has dampened food production and local harvests, while the National Weather Service has declared the rest of the island in severe drought. Last month’s Waikoloa fire — the largest in the history of Hawaii island — burned 40,000 acres before it was controlled.www.civilbeat.org
Comments / 0