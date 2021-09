A recent settlement took place concerning prescription opioids and how it is impacting the epidemic with these drugs. The state of Iowa was part of a settlement with five major pharmaceutical companies in an opioid lawsuit. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn said to the Board of Supervisors during their August 9th meeting that the settlement was for $26 billion, which will be paid over eight years. He reported the first two years, Iowa will receive $20-25 million, with about 15-percent to be given to all 99-counties, including Greene County.

