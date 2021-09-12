CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a cost estimate for the magistrate courtroom improvement project, a contract with SCI Communications for election equipment security and a resolution to adopt and approve a new 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for private well permitting. Additionally, the Board will hear an update from Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer.

