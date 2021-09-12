Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a cost estimate for the magistrate courtroom improvement project, a contract with SCI Communications for election equipment security and a resolution to adopt and approve a new 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for private well permitting. Additionally, the Board will hear an update from Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
