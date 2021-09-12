CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry School Board To Consider An Educational Agreement

By Dustin Teays
 4 days ago

The Perry School Board will consider approving a Mercy College of Health Sciences educational agreement for student nursing at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the food service agreement with head start and with the Perry Child Development Center, the redemption of outstanding school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds; and revisions of board policies.

