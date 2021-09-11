Join our team in Hospitality! Controller - The Otesaga Hotel is looking for a Controller in our Accounting Department. Full Time with Benefits including Medical, Dental, 401k, Profit Share, Group Term Life and more! - Prior hospitality experience is a huge asset with knowledge of industry specifics. Accounting background and knowledge is our key focus. The right candidate must be a team player and able to work with all levels of employees in our hotel as well as corporate leadership. Duties: Prepare monthly financial statements per generally accepted accounting regulations, company policies and all local and state regulations. Oversee and closely monitor funds transfers and cash disbursements policies. Set or revise the organization's financial policies when necessary. Prepare periodic internal and external reports required by the GM and the annual budget. Oversee, assign, and delegate responsibility to the Accounting sub-departments including Accounts Receivable and Payable, Cashiering, Income Audit, Night Audit, and Purchasing. Evaluate performance and administer a continual training program. Timely prepare, file, and pay all government taxes, insurances, and licenses. Assist department heads in achieving yearly profit per budgetary guidelines. Assist in negotiating operating contracts, leases, and agreements. Remain in contact with, assist, and cooperate with Company Executives, hotel employees, external auditors, government offices, banking and insurance executives, and vendors. Maintain control of all food and beverage costs, supplies, equipment, etc., among hotel departments. Review PO requests to maintain budgetary guidelines forwarding to GM for approval. Prepare annual Operating and Capital Budgets. The Otesaga Resort Hotel is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information and to fill out an online application go to www.otesaga.com/employment or contact: Terri Winter, Director of Human Resources 60 Lake Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 twinter@otesaga.com or 607-544-2507.