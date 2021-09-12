Strange Google Pixel 6 Pro Tensor SoC configuration differences on Geekbench result in sizeable performance disparity
It’s worth noting from the off that Geekbench records are often fiddled with by unscrupulous users, so take the following Google Pixel 6 Pro results with a pinch of salt. The Tensor core configuration that has just been reported on features in the latest Geekbench appearance, with the 12 GB Pixel 6 Pro in this listing sporting an SoC with 2x cores @2.84 GHz (ARM Cortex-X1), 2x cores @2.25 GHz (A78), and 4x cores @1.80 GHz (A55). The single-core and multi-core scores shown in this listing are rather muted and would not disturb the high scores produced by Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100-sporting smartphones.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0