Strange Google Pixel 6 Pro Tensor SoC configuration differences on Geekbench result in sizeable performance disparity

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been around for a while now, and as you might expect, flagship specifications typically command a premium price tag. The Galaxy Note 20 launched at $999 in the US, while the Note 20 Ultra launched at $1,399. Now you can pick up either of these devices at their lowest prices ever on Amazon by $50 each. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for just $749.99, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for just $899.99. Those are some significant savings, especially when compared to their original launch prices.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO