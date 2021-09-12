CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strange Google Pixel 6 Pro Tensor SoC configuration differences on Geekbench result in sizeable performance disparity

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s worth noting from the off that Geekbench records are often fiddled with by unscrupulous users, so take the following Google Pixel 6 Pro results with a pinch of salt. The Tensor core configuration that has just been reported on features in the latest Geekbench appearance, with the 12 GB Pixel 6 Pro in this listing sporting an SoC with 2x cores @2.84 GHz (ARM Cortex-X1), 2x cores @2.25 GHz (A78), and 4x cores @1.80 GHz (A55). The single-core and multi-core scores shown in this listing are rather muted and would not disturb the high scores produced by Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100-sporting smartphones.

#Google Pixel#Soc#Tensor#Exynos#Sd 888#Samsung Galaxy
