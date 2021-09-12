CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Collini Case review – tense German legal thriller

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Elyas M’Barek in The Collini Case.

This enjoyably slick procedural thriller adapts Ferdinand von Schirach’s international bestseller. In Berlin, just three months after passing the bar, lawyer Caspar Leinen (Elyas M’Barek) agrees to defend ageing Italian murderer Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero). In an unfortunate coincidence, Collini’s victim is German entrepreneur Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), who was like a dad to Caspar growing up. To make matters worse, his legal opponent is his former professor, Dr Mattinger (Heiner Lauterbach).

The action moves between three timelines: 2001, when the main storyline is set; Caspar’s grainy, golden-hued childhood in the 1980s; and second world war-era Italy, the site of Collini’s motive. There’s a lot of dense plot and legal jargon to compress, but punchy editing ensures the film remains fast-paced and light on its feet.

Richmond.com

Book review (fiction): 'Unthinkable' is an addictive, thought-provoking thriller

Would it make a difference if the life is your spouse’s?. That’s the issue that pervades “Unthinkable,” Brad Parks’ latest thriller. Nate Lovejoy, a former lawyer turned stay-at-home dad, lives with his wife, brilliant attorney Jenny Welker, and their two young daughters — Parker, 3, and Cate, 18 months — in Richmond’s Fan District.
IndieWire

‘Azor’ Review: A Swiss Banker Goes Looking for His Missing Partner in This Paranoid Period Thriller

“Show, don’t tell,” says conventional wisdom. “Conceal, conceal, conceal” responds director Andreas Fontana, whose debut feature “Azor” paints a portrait of fear using palpable gaps in conversation. As a Swiss banker, Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) follows in the footsteps of his missing colleague, and Fontana’s self-assured filmmaking captures a chilling atmosphere against the backdrop of Argentina’s Dirty War. The film seldom wavers from its singular idea and feeling; tonally, it’s a stroll across a plateau by design, but it teeters constantly over that plateau’s edge. A false tropical backdrop and washed-out footage of a well-dressed man with a forced smile yank us into...
imdb.com

The Forgiven review – Chastain and Fiennes light up darkly comic thriller

John Michael McDonagh’s mostly entertaining adaptation of Laurence Osborne’s novel offers an unusual mix of provocation and penance. There’s an unusual, intoxicating air to writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s latest, and splashiest, film The Forgiven, a wrong-footing combination of crime thriller, dark comedy and shaggy hangout movie. It’s a strange watch – unsure of itself at times, hugely, bullishly confident at others – but one that’s never less than curiously compelling, a mostly convincing return to form after 2016’s underwhelming War on Everyone.
theplaylist.net

‘7 Prisoners’: Tense Brazilian Human Trafficking Asks How Far You Will Go To Survive [Telluride Review]

Alexandre Moratto’s “7 Prisoners” opens on a happy family dinner in rural Brazil. Mateus (Christian Malheiros) is leaving home for a work opportunity in São Paulo. He’s excited and hopeful for a future where he can send money back to his mom and live comfortably. The next morning, he jumps into a van with other young men. They each have their own hopes and dreams of what this new opportunity will bring them. They arrive at a seedy scrap yard headed by Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), a tough boss who soon shows his uglier side. As the young men begin to ask questions about missing pay or their contracts, they start to lose their freedom, their cell phones are taken away, their families back home are threatened, and they find themselves locked inside a cell in the scrap yard. Luca tells them they will have to work for free until they pay off the debts they incurred while traveling here, essentially trapping them into a human trafficking scheme. Now Mateus must figure out how to survive this nightmare to get back home to his family.
Harvard Crimson

‘The Card Counter’ Review: A Movie Written by a Writer for Other Writers

“The Card Counter,” which opened in theaters this weekend, tells the story of William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a former army interrogator turned gambler whose tour of East Coast casinos is interrupted by the appearance of two figures from his haunting time in the service. Written and directed by Paul Schrader — the Oscar-nominated writer known for “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” — “The Card Counter” is very much a writer’s movie, such is the detail and sophistication that makes it worth the watch.
SFGate

'On the Job: The Missing 8' Review: Sprawling, Uneven but Gripping Thriller About Multi-Level Filipino Corruption

Scrappy filmmaking can sometimes deliver superb storytelling, as is proven by Erik Matti’s initially wobbly but increasingly gripping, increasingly thoughtful, increasingly increasing three-and-a-half-hour “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the prolific Filipino director’s Venice-competing sequel to the 2013 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “On the Job.” While the film unfolds more like the TV show it’s about to become (together with part one, it is due to be re-edited into a six-episode HBO Asia miniseries), that’s hardly a diss these days. And in its current shape — due largely to screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto’s uncanny ability to keep multiple narrative balls in the air at once — it combines the immersive, occasionally spectacular pleasures of genre cinema with the greedy moreishness of longform TV models. It’s a sprawling, satisfying big-screen binge.
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Charlotte Review

Did Charlotte Salomon create the first graphic novel? That sentiment appears at the end of Charlotte, which delicately portrays the life and work of the painter who died tragically young. This gorgeous, if unexpectedly dark, animated film by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana explores an artist’s coming of age. Voiced by Keira Knightley in the English version, which this review considers, Charlotte paints Salomon’s story in loving strokes. (Marion Cotillard plays Salomon in the French translation.) Charlotte poetically pays tribute to Salomon’s work while illustrating the history that informed her creative vision.
screenanarchy.com

Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: Gaspar Noé Enters the Void in VORTEX

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival dedicated its midnight slot to the notorious enfant terrible of world cinema, Gaspar Noé. After the LSD-laced dance horror Climax and incandescent meta-cinematic essay Lux Aeterna, Noé switches gears for a different fare. After the death of his mother and a sudden brain hemorrhage, the director got sober and made Vortex which might have suggested a carpe diem effort. While Vortex may exert visceral effects on some viewers, it is questionable how many of them will be leaving the theatre with their spirits up.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Propulsive and tightly constructed, Captain Volkonogov Escaped is a Russian period-set drama about a Soviet secret policeman who suddenly sprouts a soul, played by the always watchable, recently much in-demand Yuriy Borisov (Petrov’s Flu). Flecks of jet-black humor add a wicked sparkle to an essentially tragic narrative. Aficionados of Russian literature will note the film’s thematic similarity to works by Fyodor Dostoevsky, with the emphasis on redemption, as well as the absurdism of Nikolai Gogol and — perhaps more aptly given the 1930s setting — the proto-magical realism of Mikhail Bulgakov. In the end, however, the film’s married writing and directing...
Variety

Trailer Debuts for ‘The Painter’ From ‘Downfall’ Director Oliver Hirschbiegel and Albert Oehlen (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree International has debuted the trailer for docu-fiction “The Painter,” a collaboration between German director Oliver Hirschbiegel, best known for Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” and German artist Albert Oehlen. The work stars Ben Becker, whose credits include “Brother of Sleep” and “Comedian Harmonists,” and features the voice of Charlotte Rampling. The film is completing postproduction with PTI presenting the trailer during the Toronto Film Festival’s hybrid market. The film depicts Oehlen struggling with a painting and pondering the meaning of his creation. Becker impersonates the painter and re-creates a painting that Oehlen himself is creating step by step behind the...
vanyaland.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Zalava’ is a swell Iranian exorcism thriller

Editor’s Note: Nick Johnston is here at home remotely covering the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Click here for our continuing coverage of TIFF, and click here for our complete archives of this year and past festivals. ***. One of the best things about festivals is their ability to act...
theplaylist.net

‘The Box’: Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas Crafts A Tense, Slow-Burn Coming-Of-Age Drama [TIFF Review]

Comfortable in his newly found friendship, Hatzín (Hatzín Navarrete), a teenager from Mexico City who traveled to Chihuahua’s northern state to reclaim his father’s remains, pretends to be upset and explains he’s decided to return home. He laughs several seconds later, tricking Mario (Hernán Mendoza), his boss and impromptu life mentor.
arcamax.com

Review: Native American filmmaker makes promising debut with taut thriller 'Wild Indian'

The main characters in "Wild Indian" are hurting, and their pain dates back centuries. Part tragedy, part thriller, the first feature from Minnesota filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. competed in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Its protagonists are, like Corbine, Native Americans. (A member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the writer/director grew up on the Mille Lacs and Bad River reservations.)
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Netflix’s Bloody Action-Thriller ‘Kate’ Offers Stylistic But Familiar Fun

A highly skilled assassin punching and slicing their way through an endless horde of opponents out of revenge reads like several contemporary action-thrillers, especially in the wake of John Wick’s popularity. Kate marks the latest, borrowing from a few prominent action-thrillers to create an easily digestible blend of violence, action, and humor by way of a silly plot that ticks off all the action-thriller tropes at breakneck speed.
