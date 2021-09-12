CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pet of the Week: Molly is looking for a forever home and a family to call her own

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay hello to Molly. This pretty pitty mix is the Pet of the Week and is available through Heartland Small Animal Rescue. She is about 5-7 years old and about 55-60 pounds. Molly is very sweet, and she's good with dogs around her size and kids. Cats, however, are a different story. Molly is housetrained, can use a dog door and walks nicely on a leash. She is not a barker nor a chewer. This mellow couch potato would love to hang out with her forever person all day. Molly will make a great addition to just about any family.

