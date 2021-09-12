Pet of the Week: Molly is looking for a forever home and a family to call her own

Say hello to Molly. This pretty pitty mix is the Pet of the Week and is available through Heartland Small Animal Rescue. She is about 5-7 years old and about 55-60 pounds. Molly is very sweet, and she's good with dogs around her size and kids. Cats, however, are a different story. Molly is housetrained, can use a dog door and walks nicely on a leash. She is not a barker nor a chewer. This mellow couch potato would love to hang out with her forever person all day. Molly will make a great addition to just about any family.