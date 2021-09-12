CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Labour party pledges ethical core to Britain’s foreign policy

By Toby Helm
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVNEg_0bteGI7r00
Emily Thornberry: ‘Trade can be a global force for good, driving progress on climate change and international development.’

The Labour party on Sunday pledged to end what it calls the Conservative government’s “corporate-centred approach” to trade and rebuild policy around protecting workers’ rights and interests both in the UK and abroad.

In an echo of the late former foreign secretary Robin Cook’s “ethical foreign policy” plan, Emily Thornberry, the shadow international trade secretary, outlines the new plans in a report published at a special session of the TUC’s annual congress.

The report also deliberately echoes the “worker-centred trade policy” set out by the Biden administration in the US. Labour claims that such an approach will enable it to make progress towards a free trade agreement with the White House, which the government has so far failed to achieve.

Among the specific pledges drawn up in consultation with unions are guarantees that parliament will have a vote on the negotiating objectives for all new trade negotiations under a Labour government, as well as on any final deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpuZq_0bteGI7r00
Robin Cook as foreign secretary in 1999. Photograph: Yves Logghe/AP

On the international stage, the report includes plans for a new law building on the genocide amendment which was defeated by the government earlier this year – which would block trade deals with countries such as China, which many MPs say have committed serious abuses of worker and human rights.

The plans will be seen as a significant step in Labour’s efforts to building a post-Brexit approach both to international relations and trade based on values and rights instead of solely national commercial interest.

In an introduction to the report, Thornberry writes: “I truly believe that trade can be a global force for good, driving progress on climate change and international development, demanding respect for human rights and gender equality, and raising standards and prosperity throughout the world.

“But we must start with a trade policy that will create decent, well-paid jobs here at home, raise standards around the world, and ensure every trade deal the UK signs is used to protect, promote and enforce the rights of workers, wherever they may live.

“The government may be wasting the opportunity they have been given to re-shape our trade policy as a force for good and an example to the world, but this document shows that Labour is ready to fill that void and show what is possible instead.”

In the conclusion to the report, Labour claims that the current government’s failure to take the issue of workers’ rights seriously has damaged its prospects of securing a trade deal with the Biden administration.

It states: “Boris Johnson’s government appears not to realise that their deliberate dismissal of workers’ interests and rights in relation to trade puts them firmly at odds with the only country that can realistically help them reach their manifesto commitment to cover 80% of the UK’s trade with free trade agreements by the end of 2022.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
AFGHANISTAN
Shropshire Star

Labour accuses Government of ‘broken promise’ over 2025 broadband pledge

The Government said it has committed £5 billion to ‘getting to as close to 100% broadband across this country as fast as we possibly can’. Labour has accused the Government of a “broken promise” as it suggested it was not on track to deliver an election pledge to roll out full fibre broadband to the whole of the UK by 2025.
TECHNOLOGY
crossroadstoday.com

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Cook
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Britain should go on the offensive with trade deals, says Truss

Liz Truss will call for Britain’s trade officials to “move from defence to offence” as her department launches a new report that shows global demand for high-end services – in which Britain is a global leader – will double in the coming decade. The international trade secretary will say the...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Liz Truss bemoans ‘defensive’ trade attitude caused by EU membership

The International Trade Secretary called for an end to ‘outdated attitudes’ as she outlined the post-Brexit trade strategy. Some businesses and government employees remain “defensive” about trade as a result of the UK spending nearly 50 years in the European Union, the International Trade Secretary has said. In a speech...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Labour Party#Uk#Conservative#Tuc#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
creators.com

Cacophony and Confusion in Foreign Policy

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the country was united behind him. The America First Committee, the largest anti-war movement in our history, which had the backing of President Herbert Hoover and future Presidents John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford, was closing its doors and enlisting.
U.S. POLITICS
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: 9/11 reflections and US foreign policy

The outcome in Afghanistan should come as no surprise to anyone. The die was cast by Republican President George Bush when he rushed to avenge US honor following the attack on “the homeland” on Sept. 11, 2001. It followed the same tired logic that so many US foreign policy misadventures have followed since the ominous declaration of the threat of communism following World War 2. After communism then came the war on drugs and now terrorism. What bogus & catastrophic war will be waged next?! All of the responses or initiatives have resulted in the same disastrous outcomes: a horrific loss of life, time & resources. One wrongheaded action begets another, begets another so on and so forth.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Sept. 11 and the foreign policy establishment

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. It has been difficult to keep track of the tsunami of Afghanistan post-mortem stories. There was, however, a New York Times story by Mark Landler that ended with a quote from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass: “The foreign policy establishment did get it wrong in Iraq, where the U.S. overreached. We got it wrong in Libya, we got it wrong in Vietnam. But over the last 75 years, the foreign policy establishment has gotten most things right.”
U.S. POLITICS
Hickory Daily Record

Column: Does our foreign policy lack principle?

In mid-April of 1989, pro-democracy protestors began gathering in Tiananmen Square, a centrally located city square in Beijing. Struggling to contain the new movement, on June 4, the Chinese Communist Party responded with devastating force, killing several hundred, if not thousands, of Chinese civilians. Still sensitive to what transpired, Chinese censors seek to keep a lid on discussion and commemoration of what is now known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Globe

America’s confrontational foreign policy failed. It should pursue a cooperative global policy.

During the past 60 years, the United States has suffered a series of failed wars in Indochina, Central America, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. Each of these wars produced mayhem and suffering, followed by an American retreat. While the American right wing has always argued that success needed just one more surge or bombing spree, the truth has been simpler and sadder. Ours have been wars of hatred, not logic, and doomed to fail — at a mind-boggling human and financial cost.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy