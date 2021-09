Howard Stern is continuing to criticize people who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and he’s now set his sights on Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat his COVID diagnosis, rather than get vaccinated. Last week, Rogan ranted on a podcast about the media’s coverage of his supposedly doctor-approved ivermectin treatment, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Some versions of ivermectin are also used to deworm livestock. “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said. “They’re making shit up! They keep saying I’m...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO