Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday nearly a two dozen school districts in the state will get $17 million to expand pre-K teaching this academic year. Murphy, who’s running for re-election, said long-term his plan is for every district in the state to have universal pre-K in New Jersey, but that could take a decade. The $17 million will be split among 19 districts, to either start a pre-K program or expand an existing program, the governor said.

EDUCATION ・ 4 HOURS AGO