Michigan State

Jeff Daniels on his 'American Rust' character: 'There are guys like him all over Michigan'

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen viewers meet Del Harris, the small-town police chief played by Jeff Daniels in "American Rust," he is at home crushing and weighing his daily pills. The routine is later revealed as an attempt by the war veteran to wean himself from drugs he takes for post-traumatic stress. Del lives...

www.freep.com

CBS News

Jeff Daniels on why he keeps risking failure

At his home in Chelsea, Michigan, Jeff Daniels is right where he wants to be. "Something keeps you here?" asked correspondent Tracy Smith. "It's the humidity," Daniels replied. "I'm not comfortable unless I feel like I'm in a sauna." It's also where the 66-year-old actor thought he'd always be: "I...
CHELSEA, MI
centraljersey.com

Jeff Daniels on Finding ‘a Way in’ to His Stunning Performance as a Conflicted Small-Town Police Chief in Showtime’s “American Rust”

Showtime’s new drama/murder mystery American Rust (premieres Sunday, Sept. 12) is based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel. Set in fictional Buell, Pennsylvania — a Rust Belt town full of good people who make bad choices — the nine-episode series is both a complicated and compelling family drama, and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

American Rust

American Rust is a compelling family drama and a timeless story told through the eyes of the complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. The series also stars Maura Tierney, Alex Neustaedter, Mark Pellegrino,...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘American Rust’: Please Save Jeff Daniels From This Rust Belt Nightmare

Jeff Daniels is so reliably great that he can make just about any material sing, and that fact is put to the test by American Rust, a nine-part drama destined to be unfavorably compared to Mare of Easttown. Like HBO’s limited series, Showtime’s handsome but inert saga (based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel of the same name) concerns a small-town Pennsylvania cop, a puzzling homicide involving many intertwined locals, and an atmosphere of grim rural misery and despair, much of it wrought from a drug epidemic that plagues its inhabitants—including, to some extent, its protagonist. A murder mystery populated by working-class folks dealing with various traumas while hanging out in cozy dive bars, around crackling campfires, and amidst dilapidated buildings, it’s a familiar song sung in an even more familiar key—save, that is, for those few moments when its star interjects some unique personality into the proceedings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Maura Tierney: 'American Rust' character 'is very flawed'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney says the character she plays in the Showtime drama American Rust, premiering Sunday, appealed to her because she isn't perfect. Grace Poe (Tierney) is the mother of a murder suspect, and "Grace is very flawed," Tierney told UPI in a Zoom interview. "I love that she's flawed."
MOVIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Jeff Daniels accomplishes his quest to bring filmed-in-Western Pa. ‘American Rust’ to fruition

For actor Jeff Daniels, Showtime’s filmed-in-Western-Pennsylvania “American Rust” (10 p.m. Sunday) is more than another role. It’s the fulfillment of an idea he had more than a decade ago to adapt the 2009 Philipp Meyer novel of the same name into a filmed project after Daniels’ agent (now his manager) took him to a reading by Meyer in New York City.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Broadway.com

Find Out One of Jeff Daniels' Requirements for His To Kill a Mockingbird Return

Jeff Daniels & Gbenga Akinnagbe in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway. To Kill a Mockingbird will resume Broadway performances on October 5. When it does, Jeff Daniels will step back into the role of Atticus Finch. Emmy-winning host Tamsen Fadal spoke with him about returning to the play in the latest episode of The Broadway Show. "I'm excited to come back. I was surprised. I thought I was done," he said. "Doing Atticus for a year—I just didn't think I would ever top that, and I wasn't interested in trying."
MOVIES
Fast Company

Jeff Daniels explains the ‘thrill of working without a net’

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Conversation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. Scroll through Jeff Daniels’s resume and the word “range” comes to mind. From his vast work in theater, film and TV, including The Purple Rose of Cairo, Dumb and Dumber,...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

American Rust Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Based on the 2009 namesake novel by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ is a crime drama series set against the backdrop of the disintegrating American Rust Belt. Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) is the police chief of the fictional town of Buell, where the unemployment rate is high, and people’s dreams hardly ever come true. A steadfast upholder of the law, Harris is forced to make some questionable decisions after Billy Poe (Alex Neustaedter), a local former football prodigy, is accused of murder. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘American Rust’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Rust: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Harris do what’s right in the first season of the American Rust TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Rust is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of American Rust here.
TV SERIES
