Mental Health

Five stages of grief, and how to get through them

By Kristen Rogers, CNN
 4 days ago

When someone you love dies, the world as you've known it is totally upended. One way people cope, added psychologist Sherry Cormier, is by trying to find some sort of certainty. This need for structure is probably one factor behind the popularity that latched onto the "five stages of grief" over 50 years ago and hasn't yet let up, said David Kessler, who founded grief.com, a resource aiming to help people deal with uncharted territory related to grief. Kessler coauthored "On Grief and Grieving" with the late Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.

Health

Living With Grief: How to Be OK When You're Not OK

To date, 641,725 people in the US have died from COVID-19. But loss is more than a tally or a statistic; it's a boulder thrown into the ocean with incalculable ripple effects. In the past year and a half, many of us have experienced loss: a loved one, a relationship, a job, a routine, a way of life, perhaps even a sense of purpose. And though we're collectively suffering, we're not collectively grieving. Before COVID-19, we could choose to ease our grief with myriad distractions: work, friends, day-to-day commitments. We had a community of human connection to rally with and around. Now, we're masked, distanced, and divided. How in this moment in history do we dig deep into our untapped reserves and make it through?
MENTAL HEALTH
