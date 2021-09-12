CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to upload photos to Instagram from your computer without applications

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and used social networks today. So much so, that it is usually one of the apps that is not usually missing from most smartphones. However, despite its great popularity, it is only focused on mobile phone use. Yes, the truth is that we can see all the publications from the browser on the computer, but if we want to upload a publication or story, we will have no choice but do it from the mobile.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Gmail is getting an extra feature, but it’s not for everyone

Google is now rolling out a new add-on for Gmail users who use a paying account (accounts covered by G Suite). Hangouts for Workspace has been on the decline for a while now and an alternative is now available. It’s about the function called chat and rooms. Google owns (haves)...
INTERNET
komando.com

How to stop junk text messages and spam for good

Think about just how many times a day your phone, computer, tablet, watch and other gadgets buzz or ding. It gets annoying and distracting. Much of that is likely because you haven’t taken the time to clean up your notifications settings. It’s easier than you think with this quick tech fix. While you’re adjusting settings, I bet you’ll find apps you haven’t used in ages. Tap or click for 5 apps you should delete right now.
INTERNET
techgig.com

Alert! Gmail, YouTube to stop working on these phones

If you are using an older version of Android , you will not be able to use Google. after September 27. You will get an ‘error’ pop-up even if you perform a factory reset, change password, or attempt a re-login. Here are the details:. 1. Google will no longer allow...
CELL PHONES
Real Simple

How to Change Your Instagram Settings (and Habits) to Improve Your Mental Health

Instagram and other social media websites are a double-edged sword: They allow us to connect with people we personally know and feel connected to cool people we'd like to know. But it can also be detrimental to our mental health, since they often paint an unrealistic picture of perfection and inadvertently make us think negatively about ourselves. Some studies have even linked social media use to increased depression, negative body image, poor sleeping habits, and high anxiety, according to Judy 'JJ' Jackson Winston, MSSA, LISW-S, Esq, a licensed independent social worker and author. If you find that you feel anxious or down the more time you spend scrolling, posting, liking, commenting, or reading comments, it's a clear signal that you need to shift your Instagram habits—and possibly some Instagram settings—to help keep your mood on a more even keel. Here, a few tips from experts on deep-cleaning your social media usage and outlook.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Google Chrome#Mobile Phone#F12
makeuseof.com

How to Use the New Instagram PC Upload Feature

In June 2021, Instagram confirmed that it was testing a new feature that allows users to upload and post videos directly from their computer—without needing to rely on a workaround. The feature brings the desktop browser version closer to the functionality of the mobile app. If you're one of the...
CELL PHONES
threatpost.com

Pair of Google Chrome Zero-Day Bugs Actively Exploited

The security vulnerabilities bring the web behemoth up to 10 browser zero-days found so far this year. Google has addressed two zero-day security bugs that are being actively exploited in the wild. As part of the internet giant’s latest stable channel release (version 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux), it...
INTERNET
The Independent

This is how Instagram ranks your story viewers

When Instagram launched Stories in 2016, it changed the way users interact and view content on the photo-sharing app - while prompting an entirely new question about who is viewing our profiles the most. When an Instagram user uploads a Story, which lasts for 24 hours, they can see a...
INTERNET
dailynewsen.com

How to prevent your computer or mobile from getting hot in summer

The toughest part of summer comes, the last collets of heat hours. It may be that you tap your house from the center without air conditioning, on a Mediterranean beach or arriving in Rome, famous for having warm ghosts. The best way to spend time, or at least the one...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
makeuseof.com

How to View Your Liked and Saved Posts on Instagram

Instagram is a fantastic platform for following artists, influencers, musicians, and your friends. But from time to time, our views change—and we may want to unlike content we've previous double-tapped on. Luckily, Instagram provides a useful way to find posts you've liked and bookmarked. Using these features, you can keep...
INTERNET
Popular Science

How to share your location without broadcasting it to strangers

This story has been updated. It was originally published on May 16, 2017. Coordinating locations with friends and family can be a real hassle. “I’m by a big tree,” “I’m standing on the corner,” and “My car broke down but there are no signs so just drive along I-95 for a while” simply aren’t helpful when there are multiple corners, dozens of trees, and 1,908 miles of Interstate 95. So take advantage of the variety of apps that let you share your location safely and privately—without broadcasting it to the world.
CELL PHONES
tweaklibrary.com

How To Manage Your Photos On iPhone

When you need to free up space on your iOS device, what do you do?. Do you go to the Photos app and try deleting the images randomly? Or do you have an elaborate plan to remove images from your phone?. Never thought about it this way. Well, don’t worry...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Instagram knows just how bad it is for your mental health

Often, we don’t have to look far or deep to identify the sources of our mental health issues. You’re most likely reading this very article on one of the most common: our phones. Social media’s role in exacerbating our anxieties is already well-documented, but it may be that the companies behind them, say Facebook, which owns Instagram, are aware of just how damaging their platforms can be too.
MENTAL HEALTH
technave.com

How to level up your Instagram game #withGalaxy S21 Series 5G

Some of you may still be stuck at home during this period. But that's alright, it just means more time for yourself! Some of you may even be spending more time uploading photos and videos online. But then you start to think about levelling up your Instagram game. In that case, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G could be the device you're looking for. In fact, you only need two features - Enhanced Single Take and Director's View. More on that later.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Change Chromecast Background Images on Your TV or Computer

Open the Google Home app > Chromecast > Personalize Ambient, and choose between Google Photos and Art Gallery. Select the Google Photos option to display your own photos. This article explains how to change your Chromecast background images, including how to use personal photos and customize Google-curated photos. How Do...
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to delete a blank page in Google Documents

A soft document created in a word processing app can be hundreds of pages long. You can format the document any way you like with headings, sections, chapters, page breaks and more. Formatting can be tricky if you’re not familiar with how a particular word processor works and all its features. Adjusting tables, images, table of contents, indents, bulleted points, numbered lists etc, can leave blank spaces and pages in a document.
INTERNET
techviral.net

How to Follow Websites in Chrome for Android

A few months ago, Google introduced a new feature to the Chrome browser known as ‘Web Feed’. At that time, the feature was available only to selected users in the US. However, now it looks like the Web Feed is available for all. The web feed feature is available on...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Must-Have Android Apps For Your Smartphone

There are thousands of mobile apps available for your Android device. But which of these apps do you need?. No one has the time to scroll through thousands of Android apps to see what they can use. So in this article, we will share with you some of the must-have Androids apps you need on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

How to Link or Unlink Your Instagram Account from Facebook

If you are a regular user of both Instagram and Facebook, it may be helpful to link your two accounts so that you can share content across both platforms. But you may not want the two to be connected. This guide shows you how to link your accounts and how to unlink Instagram from Facebook if you desire.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy