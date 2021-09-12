How to upload photos to Instagram from your computer without applications

Instagram and other social media websites are a double-edged sword: They allow us to connect with people we personally know and feel connected to cool people we'd like to know. But it can also be detrimental to our mental health, since they often paint an unrealistic picture of perfection and inadvertently make us think negatively about ourselves. Some studies have even linked social media use to increased depression, negative body image, poor sleeping habits, and high anxiety, according to Judy 'JJ' Jackson Winston, MSSA, LISW-S, Esq, a licensed independent social worker and author. If you find that you feel anxious or down the more time you spend scrolling, posting, liking, commenting, or reading comments, it's a clear signal that you need to shift your Instagram habits—and possibly some Instagram settings—to help keep your mood on a more even keel. Here, a few tips from experts on deep-cleaning your social media usage and outlook.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO