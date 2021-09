Novak Djokovic fell one step short in his Grand Slam bid. Daniil Medvedev beat him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open final to win his first major title. Djokovic was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. But the No. 2 seed from Russia made clear it wasn’t going to happen Sunday when he built a 4-0 lead in the third set after winning the first two.

