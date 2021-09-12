Autonomous mini buses: First results from a nationwide pilot test
The first nationwide test with self-driving mini-buses – without specified routes and at the request of customers – showed researchers the first opportunities for improvement. “This includes, for example, increasing the maximum speed of such vehicles as well as better anticipation or prediction of the traffic in order to be able to pass intersections more quickly,” said Prof. J. Marius Zöllner from the FZI Research Center for Information Technology.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0