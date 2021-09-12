Autonomous mini buses: First results from a nationwide pilot test

The automotive industry is quickly moving towards a carbon-neutral, self-driving future, and companies such as Tesla are paving the way for truly autonomous vehicles. While some skeptics say that the industry is still a long way off, fleets of self-driving cars are already cruising the streets of major cities across the globe. Almost every major manufacturer has some sort of autonomous driving program, and one of the better-known programs is the partnership between Honda, General Motors, and Cruise. These companies are planning the launch of an autonomous vehicle mobility service business in Japan, and if it actually works, it could be a game-changer for the industry.

