Iran to allow new memory cards in UN’s nuclear site cameras

By NASSER KARIMI, JON GAMBRELL
Republic
 4 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, averting a diplomatic showdown this week. The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he...

