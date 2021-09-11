CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colorado-Texas A&M Quotes

 7 days ago

On The Loss-“You can imagine some disappointment about that. But there's no reason to hang our head low for anything. We had a chance to win a significant game, and our locker room is more disappointed in us for not finishing the game. Defensively we played really well, offensively we, had some good moments and struggled at times; couldn't put anything together in the second half. Special teams played solid. We missed a field goal that was the one thing that we missed in terms of special teams. We had our chances, and unfortunately it didn't work out. We'll get back to working on the things that are going to help us finish games better. We got to have better performance on the offensive side and I'm sure we'll continue to grow and mature with that, with the new quarterback and everything so there's definitely some encouraging signs of this team is better than people think. So hopefully the people have saw that today. And we'll keep moving forward. So we're going to do, you know, we have to learn from this loss coverage from Minnesota, and move forward. Crushingly disappointing that it is disappointing. Next question.”

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher discusses Texas A&M's come-from-behind win against Colorado

No. 5 Texas A&M faced plenty of adversity Saturday but found a way to do just enough to escape with a 10-7 win over Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Aggies lost starting quarterback Haynes King in the opening quarter, struggled throughout the game on offense, and had what looked to be the go-ahead touchdown overturned in the 4th quarter.
COLORADO STATE
Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
Colorado’s secondary is prepared for Texas A&M’s versatile playmakers

BOULDER — Mekhi Blackmon made a mistake in Week 1. After Blackmon picked off a pass in the end zone for a touchback at the end of the first half, he charged down the sideline to the other end of the field, where he posed in front of photographers with safeties Chris Miller and Mark Perry.
Texas A&M DE Michael Clemons to return against Colorado

Texas A&M defensive end Michael Clemons will return to the field Saturday against Colorado after not playing in the Aggies season-opening win against Kent State, coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday. Clemons was arrested on Aug. 26 by university police. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to...
