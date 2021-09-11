Colorado-Texas A&M Quotes

On The Loss-“You can imagine some disappointment about that. But there's no reason to hang our head low for anything. We had a chance to win a significant game, and our locker room is more disappointed in us for not finishing the game. Defensively we played really well, offensively we, had some good moments and struggled at times; couldn't put anything together in the second half. Special teams played solid. We missed a field goal that was the one thing that we missed in terms of special teams. We had our chances, and unfortunately it didn't work out. We'll get back to working on the things that are going to help us finish games better. We got to have better performance on the offensive side and I'm sure we'll continue to grow and mature with that, with the new quarterback and everything so there's definitely some encouraging signs of this team is better than people think. So hopefully the people have saw that today. And we'll keep moving forward. So we're going to do, you know, we have to learn from this loss coverage from Minnesota, and move forward. Crushingly disappointing that it is disappointing. Next question.”