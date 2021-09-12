CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Star Alton McCaskill Shows Why Dana Holgorsen’s Plan Just May Work After All — Turning the Doubts and Noise Into a Backyard Party

By Chris Baldwin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlton McCaskill brings some star power to Dana Holgorsen's University of Houston football program. (@UHCougar FB) Pawns don’t win football games. You need some higher level pieces, players that can shift the board in your favor. Like a running back with sprinter’s speed who slips away from a fake handoff and glides into the open field, leaving a stunned linebacker far behind, to catch a 35-yard touchdown pass. Yes, players like Alton McCaskill make you a better coach.

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
