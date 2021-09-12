Mailbox: Does it make any sense to sit maskless in a packed Ohio Stadium?
Brian: I used to think Jim Jesus Christ Tressel knowingly lying to the NCAA while under oath was the lowest behavior I've seen from someone associated with Ohio State. But I believe Gene Smith encouraging 100,000 fans to sit maskless in the stadium while the university is requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated to be the height of stupidity and hypocrisy. Where is the leadership in the Athletics Dept.?www.dispatch.com
Comments / 10