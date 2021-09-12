CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mailbox: Does it make any sense to sit maskless in a packed Ohio Stadium?

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian: I used to think Jim Jesus Christ Tressel knowingly lying to the NCAA while under oath was the lowest behavior I've seen from someone associated with Ohio State. But I believe Gene Smith encouraging 100,000 fans to sit maskless in the stadium while the university is requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated to be the height of stupidity and hypocrisy. Where is the leadership in the Athletics Dept.?

Rayzer
4d ago

The way I look at this whole pandemic is that our leaders are pushing this so called vaccine onto us all is a joke. Why do you ask well here it is if they were worried at all to slow the spread is that they would lock us all down there would be no games, no restaurant would be open, no concerts or activities of any sorts would be happening. We choose to do what we want that is the American way, we are free to do as we please they can’t stop us from doing so. They put out mandates for us to follow so some us do and some of us don’t, the law is not going to enforce this because it’s our right to live and go as we please. We our just killing ourself and they know this. I myself will not get this vaccine, I will wear a mask as needed. I worked through this whole mess as of recently I was fired because of personal reasonings and yes I am currently on employment because I deserve a break and gather my thoughts and persuing a new career as I will not get this shot anytime soon, I don’t even

Gary Sheppard
4d ago

does wesring a mask make sense..its time to blame big pharma for naking 33 billion on a vaccine that is marginal at best

