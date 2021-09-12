CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie singer Maria Mendiola dies aged 69

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe song has been adopted by Scotland football fans. One of the members of Baccara, whose 1977 disco anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie is the unofficial anthem of Scotland football fans, has died, her management company has said. Maria Mendiola, who was one half of the Spanish duo, was...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Guardian

Maria Mendiola, half of Spanish vocal duo Baccara, dies aged 69

Maria Mendiola, one of the members of Baccara, whose 1977 disco hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie is the unofficial anthem of Scotland football fans, has died. Mendiola, who was one half of the Spanish duo, was best known for her rendition of the hit song. She died in Madrid surrounded by her family on Saturday morning at the age of 69. Cristina Sevilla, her partner in a later iteration of the group, expressed her gratitude on social media in a message written in Spanish.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Carl Bean, 'I Was Born This Way' Singer, Dies at 77

The Gospel singer, famous for his Gay Pride anthem 'I Was Born This Way' which inspired Lady GaGa's 2011 song, has passed away at the age of 77 following a lengthy illness. AceShowbiz - Carl Bean, the gospel star and minister behind Gay Pride anthem "I Was Born This Way", has died, aged 77.
MUSIC
NBC News

Former 'Girls Aloud' singer Sarah Harding dies at age 39

British singer and actor Sarah Harding died following complications with breast cancer, her mother announced Sunday. Harding, 39, died just over a year after revealing her diagnosis to the public, telling fans on Instagram that she was undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions. She said in August last year that she had been diagnosed and later discovered the cancer had advanced to other parts of her body.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Sunil Perera, outspoken Sri Lankan singer, dies at age 68

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Singer and musician Sunil Perera entertained generations of Sri Lankans with captivating songs, but won their minds and hearts with his outspoken comments against social injustice, corruption, racism and suppression of democracy. Perera, a versatile singer, musician, composer and entertainer, died of apparent complications...
WORLD
talentrecap.com

Inspiring ‘X Factor USA’ Singer Freddie Combs Dies at Age 49

Freddie Combs, who wowed The X Factor USA with his beautiful voice in 2012, has sadly passed away at age 49. The minister from Tennessee shared his inspiring weight loss journey during his appearance on the show in its second season. ‘The X Factor’ Star Freddie Combs Dies at 49.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Serena Williams Totally Stole the Show in Superhero-Inspired Met Gala Outfit

Serena Williams was a real-life superhero on the red carpet at last night’s 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday sporting a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci. She later revealed the look was inspired by superheroes. The champion exclusively...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC

