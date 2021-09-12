CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the typical American homebuyer, who is middle-aged, lives in the south, and went way over budget for their house

By Hillary Hoffower
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5A4P_0bteBu3400
House hunting wasn't easy for the typical homebuyer.

Elaine Thompson/AP Images

The American Dream of a house with a white picket fence and a dog in the yard is hanging by a thread this year.

Record-low mortgage rates and the era of remote work kicked off hot demand for a home that collided headlong with a historic housing shortage , resulting in real estate that was nearly unattainable. Sky-high prices and fewer homes available have been no match for homebuyers, who've found themselves caught in cutthroat competition.

But some came out on top in bidding wars. Zillow's 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report took a look at homebuyers in 2021. It found that while the average homebuyer is middle-aged, many are in their 30s. For most, it wasn't their first time buying a home, and the hunt wasn't easy. Many had to make multiple offers and paid a lot more than they originally planned.

They mostly bought homes in the suburbs in the south, where more houses were available. Those who moved typically stayed in their metro area, switching neighborhoods or relocating to a nearby city.

Here's a look at the typical homebuyer, according to the Zillow report.

The average homebuyer is 45 years old, but about a quarter of buyers are in their 30s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hzr6f_0bteBu3400

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New homebuyers are typically younger than homeowners who haven't moved within the previous year, but older than the general renter population, according to the Zillow report . It found that the largest cohort of homebuyers (26%) is between ages 30 to 39. Twenty-three percent of buyers are ages 40 to 49, and another 23% are over age 60.

They're also typically white.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUwgv_0bteBu3400

dardespot/Getty Images

Only 7% of buyers are Black; 73% are white.

It's reflective of a homeownership gap that has intensified during the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute , Black homeowners were more likely than white homeowners to miss or defer their mortgage payment due to the pandemic's economic fallout.

By the end of 2020, three-fourths of white Americans owned homes compared to less than half (44.1%) of Black Americans, per US Census data.

"African Americans and minorities have lost their jobs at greater rates during COVID, so the idea of purchasing a home is probably being pushed even longer off," Dr. Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told TIME .

They earn more than the overall US population, with a median household income of about $86,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZAxL_0bteBu3400

SDI Productions/Getty Images

The national median household income in 2019 was $65,700, according to Zillow.

Considering the average age of the typical homebuyer (45), out earning the US population makes sense. They're a Gen Xer, in the middle of their peak earning years and bringing home a bigger paycheck than any other generational household does. Gen X also has an above-average number of earners in their family, according to Insider Intelligence .

They're also more educated than the total population of US household decision-makers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7ZAQ_0bteBu3400

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Of those who purchased a house in 2021, 45% have a four-year college degree, while 34% don't.

The gap between college-educated and non college-educated Americans who are also homeowners has widened over the years , nearly doubling between 1997 and 2017, according to research from First American .

It found that while the homeownership rate for college-educated people fluctuated over the past two decades, it started at 68.5% and was at that same level in 2017. The share of homeowners with no high school diploma, however, dropped from 57% to 48% during the same time period.

"Millennials' lifestyle and economic decisions are some of the main reasons we currently have a lower homeownership rate than expected," Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American, said in the report.

The typical homebuyer has their own family; they're married or partnered with kids and a pet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOEgK_0bteBu3400

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

More than half (57%) of homebuyers are married or partnered. While 40% have a child under the age of 18 living with them, they're more likely to have a pet: 57% have at least one dog and 39% have a cat.

Marriage is "strongly correlated" with buying a home, according to the First American report . It found that the homeownership rate among married couples is a full 30 percentage points higher than it is for non-married people.

Research shows this is especially true for low-income homebuyers, who buy homes at higher rates and more quickly if they're married.

Most homebuyers are living in the south, where more houses are available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTOss_0bteBu3400
Austin, Texas.

RYAN KYTE/Getty Images

Forty percent of homebuyers live in the south, with 23% each in the west and midwest. Only 15% of buyers live in the northeast.

These stats not only reflect regions with more housing inventory — which is dwindling nationwide — but how different states' attitudes to zoning have shaped migration patterns during the pandemic. Many Americans relocated to Sun Belt states like Texas, Arizona , New Mexico, and Florida , where it's cheaper and easier to build houses. Phoenix , Miami, and Austin in particular have all been city hot spots.

Despite stories of a mass exodus from big cities, most homebuyers bought within their metro areas - although some changed neighborhoods or cities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwmeK_0bteBu3400
Most Manhattanites who moved relocated to Brooklyn.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Nearly 40% of buyers stayed in the same city but switched neighborhoods, while 19% moved to a new city within their metro area. Only 15% percent of buyers moved to a different state, up from 11% in 2019.

Consider New York City. While it seemed early in the pandemic that many New Yorkers fled the city for southern states, USPS data from earlier this year found that more Manhattanites moved to Brooklyn than to Florida.

Those who didn't stay in the metro area still remained close by in the northeast, heading out east to Long Island and upstate to Westchester and Suffolk Counties. Some ventured a bit farther, to cities like Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Philadelphia.

Still, these are all areas with relatively short traveling times to the city, and trips that are easier to make if you don't commute every day, reflecting how widespread working from home is expanding regional labor markets.

And they're typically residing in the suburbs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSs3F_0bteBu3400

Michael H/Getty Images

Many buyers (44%) said they bought their home in the suburbs, followed by 38% are urban buyers and 19% are rural buyers.

However, the exurbs are starting to see a boom thanks to the end of the daily commute and the search for more affordable housing. Occupancy in exurbs, or less dense areas beyond the suburbs, continued to climb in May and June by more than 20,000 people each month, while both months saw Americans exit cities and suburbs.

"Instead of thinking about the daily commute, it's going to be the case that renters and homebuyers are going to be thinking about the weekly commute," Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, previously told Insider . "That does expand the geographic area in which they can choose where to live and gives them some additional buying power."

The typical homebuyer bought a three-bed, three-bath single-family detached home between 1,000 and 1,999 square feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnOzA_0bteBu3400

Mableen/Getty Images

The historic housing crisis stemming from a dozen years of underbuilding, the pandemic, and, partly, a lumber shortage has left buyers scrambling as the number of houses available swiftly declines.

The number of townhome buyers increased by 2 percentage points to 11% over the past year and number of condo buyers increased by four percentage points to 10%.

Most homebuyers also looked for more storage space than usual, indicating the new normal of remote work. It was important to three-fourths of buyers this year, compared to 68% in 2020.

For most 2021 homebuyers, this wasn't their first rodeo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOeU5_0bteBu3400

Noel Hendrickson/Getty Images

As housing prices have soared, the number of first-time homebuyers has declined over the past few years, before dropping even further from 43% in 2020 to 37% in 2021.

That's because a majority of first-time homebuyers are millennials, who've had a difficult time saving for a down payment thanks to the fallout of the financial crisis , massive student-loan debt , and soaring living costs.

Just as the generation entered peak age for first-time homeownership, dropping interest rates fueled a yearlong housing-market boom that never abated and soon morphed into an inventory crisis . Skyrocketing prices and a tight inventory created new affordability challenges.

"Now that [millennials] have economically recovered and are looking to buy a home for the first time, we're faced with this housing shortage," Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at Redfin, previously told Insider . "They're already boxed out of the housing market."

The typical homebuyer had to make multiple offers when house hunting - they typically went over budget once they bought their house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNZLd_0bteBu3400

Newsday LLC/Getty Images

Nearly 60% of homebuyers made two or more offers, up from 42% in 2020. More than one-third (28%) of buyers also went over budget, compared to 23% in 2018, especially those paying with a mortgage rather than all cash.

Today's buyer also shopped around for more homes. More than half (56%) of buyers attended between one and four open houses in 2021, up from 44% in 2018.

It all says a lot about the current state of the housing market, which is hot with demand and cutthroat competition. The typical house is getting snatched up in less than a month as aspiring homebuyers find themselves in bidding wars, putting in all-cash offers and offering higher down payments.

The good news is that after months of record-high prices, new data indicates that the housing market may slowly be cooling off.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Markets Insider

