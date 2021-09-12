CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm-to-table fund-raiser is a winning recipe at Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County

By By Mary Alice Powell / The Blade
When Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County announces a farm-to-table theme for the annual fund-raiser, all corners of the agricultural county are recognized.

This is the time of year when those of us privileged to live in the rich agricultural heartland endorse the farm-to-table idea to a degree, but the Habitat agency went all out to recognize myriad foods produced in Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan.

The 225 guests were offered wine, but the beverage of preference was the chocolate milk served in decanters on every table. Guests also found bags of cheese caramel popcorn at their table settings. Candied apples were the parting food souvenirs as the agency’s sweet way of thanking the guests for participation.

The milk, the popcorn, and the apples were the added attractions to a bountiful farm-to-table meat and potatoes feast held at Adrian College and prepared by the college’s food service department. Colorful table bouquets of zinnias and other flowers were culled from home gardens.

Carrie Hartley, Habitat director of development, planned the county-wide menu and proudly credits each food purveyor for its participation. Carrie explained that the farm-to-table dinner that would have been the second annual scheduled last year was canceled because of the pandemic. The attendance this year compared to 168 the first year was proof Habitat supporters were anxious for the event to be reinstated. Funds raised at the event totaled $55,000.

The appetizer cheese trays were provided by Boulevard Market in Tecumseh.

Salad greens and Michigan blueberries were among the menu items Meijer supermarket in Adrian provided. Hartley Beef, of Hudson, received applause for the beef and potato entrée. The second hot meat dish, pulled pork, was provided by Pickles of Sand Creek.

The chocolate milk and all dairy products were sponsored by Marvin Farms, Clayton, and United Dairy of Michigan. The take-home candied apples were supplied by Kapnick Orchards, Tecumseh.

Tillotson Farms, which operates two roadside stands, made sure there was plenty of corn on the cob, and Carrie made sure it was easy to eat by providing picks at each place to spear the cobs. The honey used to glaze the carrots is credited as a donation from Needle-Lane Farms in Tipton. The dinner rolls were from Bob Evans restaurant in Adrian.

Two Lenawee culinary leaders had their names on popular specialties on the buffet table.

Sarah Verlinde, owner of Nourish Café in Blissfield, pleased guests on gluten-free diets with her specialty baked goods.

Andrew Johns, executive chef with Sodexo food management at Adrian College, was responsible for preparing the food according to the purveyors’ instructions. Chef Johns also made ratatouille, a seasonal dish from Provence featuring eggplant sautéed with tomatoes and other garden vegetables.

Past accomplishments and future plans of Lenawee Habitat for Humanity were outlined in the program. Kevin Sterling, board president, reminded guests it was a celebration of home ownership, Habitat’s mission.

Emily Newell, who moved into her Habitat home in July with her two children, shared her joy in home ownership and her appreciation for Habitat’s assistance.

Construction manager Doug Straub said the next project that will soon be underway is a home for a qualified veteran. The value and sacrifices of American veterans, including his daughter and other family members, is a subject dear to Doug’s heart. His sincere tribute to the military inspired a standing ovation.

Currently one house a year is completed, but as building costs lower, the Lenawee group hopes to be able build two.

Habitat’s ReStore store with used household and building products is located at 1025 E. US 223, Adrian, Mich., and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodbye Rosie, Hello Kali

It was a sweet love story while it lasted, but many of the best things in life come to an end.

And, that’s what I tell Maximilian while he is sitting at the window for hours waiting patiently for his new friend we named Rosie, short for Gypsy Rose.

Thanks to the power of the press, we learned that Rosie is Kali, who wandered from her home on Second Street, which is the next street. The love story in my Sunday column was put on Facebook, and I received an email that I was harboring a lost cat.

Kali’s disappearance was posted a month earlier, but I am not a Facebook fan.

Now Kali is back home with her owner, a nice young man who has had her for six years. He thanked me for taking care of her. Max and I did indeed take good care of the stranger that ravished many cans of food. We had become quite attached.

Kali’s story is that she was left in the garage with her brother Leo and a dispenser of food when her owner went on vacation. It is believed that the brother and sister quarreled and Kali thought, I’m out of here, and luckily found her way to my house rather than into the busy street.

When I commented that she was gaunt, it was explained that she had once been a house cat, but after she moved into Grand Rapids with her owner, she liked it outdoors and consequently thinned down.

Nevertheless, I stressed that cats are carnivores and need meat. Max also has dry food, as did my other cats, but the canned products are daily fare.

Kali will always be Rosie to Max and me. It’s good that she is back home, even with her feisty brother Leo, but if she comes back for a visit we will be very happy to see her. Her favorite food is in the pantry, just in case.

