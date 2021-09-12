CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Prolific passionflower softens hardscapes, can block unsightly fences

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Once a month, the OSU Extension master gardener's office of Franklin County profiles a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio. Happy bumblebees stumbling over one another to feed on robust passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) can only be described as intoxicated. Perhaps bees might be the first to notice this exotic and intricately beautiful flower currently in bloom, but passersby aren’t far behind. Also called maypop, this vine is one of two native passionflowers in Ohio from this mostly subtropical family.

