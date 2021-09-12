CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 movies to watch if you loved 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

By Jacob Sarkisian
 4 days ago
There are plenty to movies to watch if you enjoyed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" features stunning choreography and great visuals.
  • There are plenty of other movies out there to enjoy that are similar to "Shang-Chi."
  • "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is a wuxia classic, while "The Grandmaster" is beautiful to watch.
'Enter the Dragon' (1973)
"Enter the Dragon" was directed by Robert Clouse.

The original character of Shang-Chi in Marvel Comics was heavily based on martial arts master Bruce Lee, so it's well worth watching this classic Bruce Lee movie.

"Enter the Dragon" follows Lee at an opium lord's island participating in a martial arts tournament — it's peak Bruce Lee. The fighting scenes are excellent, as you'd expect, in this '70s classic.

'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' (1993)
"Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story" was directed by Rob Cohen.

This fictionalized biographical movie of Bruce Lee's life is also worth a watch, and features a great performance from Jason Scott Lee as the man himself.

The film chronicles Lee's rise to fame as a film and TV actor, his relationship with Linda Lee Cadwell, the racism he endured, and his time as a martial arts teacher. The stylized fight scenes are all highly entertaining, too.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" was directed by Ang Lee.

This Oscar-winning classic was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Ang Lee.

It's easy to see why: one of the more famous wuxia pictures, "Crouching Tiger" is poetic, romantic, and enchanting as it follows a young warrior who steals a famed sword and embarks on a romantic dangerous adventure with an outlaw.

It also features "Shang-Chi" star Michelle Yeoh, who is part of the movie's most famous fight scene with Ziyi Zhang.

'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)
"House of Flying Daggers" was directed by Zhang Yimou.

Another Ziyi Zhang movie, who is one of the queens of wuxia films.

This one sees a police captain break out a rebel from prison so he can help her rejoin her cause and colleagues.

Again, more stunning, Oscar-nominated cinematography, and more expertly choreographed fight scenes.

'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)
"Kung Fu Hustle" was directed by Stephen Chow.

If you look closely in "Shang-Chi," there's a "Kung Fu Hustle" poster in Shang-Chi's tiny garage apartment.

That's because this movie was something of an inspiration to Marvel's newest film, and people of a certain generation will understand why.

"Kung Fu Hustle" is full of comedy, martial arts, lore, and more comedy. It's a lot less serious than some other movies on this list, but still worth watching.

It also features Yuen Wah, who played the Ta Lo archer Guang Bo in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The 'Ip Man' movie series (2008-2019)
Wilson Yip directed all four "Ip Man" movies.

Donnie Yen stars as the titular Ip Man, a martial arts expert and the grandmaster of Wing Chun, a style of Kung Fu.

Ip Man went on to become a martial arts trainer and taught many students, the most famous of them being Bruce Lee.

These four revered movies depict Ip Man's life in great detail, while there is also a 2018 spin-off film from the series, too, titled "Master Z: Ip Man Legacy."

'The Grandmaster' (2013)
"The Grandmaster" was directed by Wong Kar-wai.

Another movie depicting the life of Ip Man. However, this one is an entirely different take on Ip Man's story and features more stylization, including some stunning, Oscar-nominated cinematography and costume design.

Playing Ip Man in this one is the legendary Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu aka the Mandarin. If you enjoyed his performance in "Shang-Chi," you'll love watching him here.

'All Hail the King' (2014)
Kingsley reprised the role of Trevor Slattery in the short film "All Hail the King."

This one may seem the odd one out in this otherwise wuxia-heavy list, but it's well worth watching this little-seen Marvel One Shot short film.

This follows Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery in prison post-"Iron Man 3," where he is living a life of luxury as the prison's most famous inmate.

This short film tells the tale of how Trevor was broken out of prison and taken to Wenwu's compound, as seen in "Shang-Chi" — so it really helps to fill in the background information of the character.

Plus, there's a very fun cameo from a certain "Iron Man 2" villain.

'Shadow' (2018)
"Shadow" was directed by Zhang Yimou.

Finally, another wuxia movie.

"Shadow," which follows people's lives in an ancient and dangerous Chinese court, is another highly stylized wuxia film that features beautiful almost-black-and-white cinematography, some truly inventive weaponry, and, as usual, some expert choreography when it comes to the mind-blowing fight scenes.

