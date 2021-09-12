9 movies to watch if you loved 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

There are plenty to movies to watch if you enjoyed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Lark Films Distribution/China Film Group Corporation/Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Universal Pictures

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" features stunning choreography and great visuals.

There are plenty of other movies out there to enjoy that are similar to "Shang-Chi."

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is a wuxia classic, while "The Grandmaster" is beautiful to watch.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

"Enter the Dragon" was directed by Robert Clouse. Golden Harvest/Warner Bros.

'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

The original character of Shang-Chi in Marvel Comics was heavily based on martial arts master Bruce Lee, so it's well worth watching this classic Bruce Lee movie.

"Enter the Dragon" follows Lee at an opium lord's island participating in a martial arts tournament — it's peak Bruce Lee. The fighting scenes are excellent, as you'd expect, in this '70s classic.

"Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story" was directed by Rob Cohen. Universal Pictures

'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' (1993)

This fictionalized biographical movie of Bruce Lee's life is also worth a watch, and features a great performance from Jason Scott Lee as the man himself.

The film chronicles Lee's rise to fame as a film and TV actor, his relationship with Linda Lee Cadwell, the racism he endured, and his time as a martial arts teacher. The stylized fight scenes are all highly entertaining, too.

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" was directed by Ang Lee. Sony Pictures Releasing

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

This Oscar-winning classic was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Ang Lee.

It's easy to see why: one of the more famous wuxia pictures, "Crouching Tiger" is poetic, romantic, and enchanting as it follows a young warrior who steals a famed sword and embarks on a romantic dangerous adventure with an outlaw.

It also features "Shang-Chi" star Michelle Yeoh, who is part of the movie's most famous fight scene with Ziyi Zhang.

"House of Flying Daggers" was directed by Zhang Yimou. Edko Films/Sony Pictures Classics

'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)

Another Ziyi Zhang movie, who is one of the queens of wuxia films.

This one sees a police captain break out a rebel from prison so he can help her rejoin her cause and colleagues.

Again, more stunning, Oscar-nominated cinematography, and more expertly choreographed fight scenes.

"Kung Fu Hustle" was directed by Stephen Chow. Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International[

'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

If you look closely in "Shang-Chi," there's a "Kung Fu Hustle" poster in Shang-Chi's tiny garage apartment.

That's because this movie was something of an inspiration to Marvel's newest film, and people of a certain generation will understand why.

"Kung Fu Hustle" is full of comedy, martial arts, lore, and more comedy. It's a lot less serious than some other movies on this list, but still worth watching.

It also features Yuen Wah, who played the Ta Lo archer Guang Bo in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Wilson Yip directed all four "Ip Man" movies. Mandarin Films

The 'Ip Man' movie series (2008-2019)

Donnie Yen stars as the titular Ip Man, a martial arts expert and the grandmaster of Wing Chun, a style of Kung Fu.

Ip Man went on to become a martial arts trainer and taught many students, the most famous of them being Bruce Lee.

These four revered movies depict Ip Man's life in great detail, while there is also a 2018 spin-off film from the series, too, titled "Master Z: Ip Man Legacy."

"The Grandmaster" was directed by Wong Kar-wai. Sil-Metropole Organisation/Bona Film Group

'The Grandmaster' (2013)

Another movie depicting the life of Ip Man. However, this one is an entirely different take on Ip Man's story and features more stylization, including some stunning, Oscar-nominated cinematography and costume design.

Playing Ip Man in this one is the legendary Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu aka the Mandarin. If you enjoyed his performance in "Shang-Chi," you'll love watching him here.

Kingsley reprised the role of Trevor Slattery in the short film "All Hail the King." Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

'All Hail the King' (2014)

This one may seem the odd one out in this otherwise wuxia-heavy list, but it's well worth watching this little-seen Marvel One Shot short film.

This follows Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery in prison post-"Iron Man 3," where he is living a life of luxury as the prison's most famous inmate.

This short film tells the tale of how Trevor was broken out of prison and taken to Wenwu's compound, as seen in "Shang-Chi" — so it really helps to fill in the background information of the character.

Plus, there's a very fun cameo from a certain "Iron Man 2" villain.

"Shadow" was directed by Zhang Yimou. Well Go USA Entertainment

'Shadow' (2018)

Finally, another wuxia movie.

"Shadow," which follows people's lives in an ancient and dangerous Chinese court, is another highly stylized wuxia film that features beautiful almost-black-and-white cinematography, some truly inventive weaponry, and, as usual, some expert choreography when it comes to the mind-blowing fight scenes.