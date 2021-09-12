CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

‘Off the charts’: New York tennis fans bewitched by Raducanu fairytale

By Bryan Armen Graham at Flushing Meadows
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

More than three hours had passed since Emma Raducanu uncorked a 108mph ace on match point to finish off the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez and win the most improbable US Open championship on record. The sun had long since disappeared over the west end of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and nearly all of the 23,703 spectators that had packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to the corners had dispersed.

Yet several dozen fans remained outside the gated media garden beneath the tournament’s main stadium court late on Saturday night hoping for even a glimpse of the sport’s newest star – the 18-year-old from Kent who became the first qualifier ever to reach a major final, let alone win one – many of them still buzzing from excitement after witnessing an achievement that defies comparison. One that in the dizzying aftermath didn’t even seem real.

“[We’re] absolutely made up, because Britain has had a bad run with not winning many sporting events,” said Helen Bennett, who watched Saturday’s final from Section 332 in the upper bowl of Ashe with her husband, Dave, and their two children Sophie, nine, and Luis, seven. “We all had our hopes built and we were victorious.”

Bennett, who has lived in nearby Jersey City for the past three years, said Raducanu gives her daughter a hero to look up to while offering a welcome respite from the more familiar sporting disappointments.

“It’s so good to actually see a British sportsperson win something,” she said. “I was very elated, very happy, I’m surprised I still have a voice left.”

Joining in the elation was Michael Appleton-Webster, who relocated from London to Connecticut in 1999. He described himself as still dumbstruck hours after Raducanu lifted the trophy, calling her unprecedented three-week journey from qualifier to US Open champion “surreal” and a “magnificent achievement”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ODVI_0bteBVB100
Fans hold up flags during the final. Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP

“I can’t believe what I’ve just seen over these last two weeks,” he said. “I just wish there could have been two winners tonight. Unbelievable. I was standing with some British people [in the upper deck] and we were just saying at the end: ‘Can you believe it?’

“I’ve been lucky enough to attend a lot of big things. I’ve been to a World Cup final, FA Cup finals. I went to Tottenham’s ‘81 Cup final when Ricky [Villa] scored at our end. That was just off the charts. But this was historical. It’s at least even with everything I’ve ever experienced. I went to the 2006 World Cup final in Germany and that was an amazing game, but this is more special because it’s from a British player. That’s our girl.”

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to Raducanu’s surprise title was not limited to the expat crowd. Many American fans have been drawn in by the precocious British teenager, certainly at a US Open where no man or woman from the United States reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the tournament’s 140-year history.

Grace Ma and Francis Leung, a married Chinese-American couple from downtown Manhattan who sat in the lower bowl for Saturday’s match, became so enamoured with Raducanu over the course of the tournament that they brought a Union Jack flag into the stadium and unfurled it in celebration immediately after match point.

“I ordered it Thursday night after the semi-final and it arrived today,” said Ma. “And I couldn’t leave the house today until it arrived.”

Ma and Leung attended three days at this year’s Open before the final and were quickly won over by Raducanu, on the court and off. “She hasn’t lost a set the entire US Open, including qualifiers!” Ma said. “She was so consistent, she’s got a lot of power, she’s so composed and mature for her age. She hasn’t even played that many matches professionally in her career, which is crazy. And we were here for the semis and she was just so sweet with the younger fans afterwards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNADs_0bteBVB100
Emma Raducanu on court after winning match point. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Ma was equally impressed by Fernandez, the Canadian ingenue whose runner-up finish in only her seventh major tournament appearance included wins over Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka: two grand slam winners and three players in the world’s top five. That both Raducanu and Fernandez are children of immigrants, Ma said, only adds to their appeal.

“Regardless of who won tonight it was a win for women’s tennis,” she said. “I think it’s awesome that they’re so diverse, just the backgrounds of both players. I’m Asian, I’m Chinese, so to be able to see somebody of my ethnicity play, I think it inspires a lot of people out there. The future of tennis is really bright and I think it gives people a lot of hope.”

That sense of inspiration was shared by Beverly Joel, a graphic designer who lives in Brooklyn. She first took notice of Raducanu during her surprise run to the second week of Wimbledon and hoped to perhaps see her at the US Open, which she attends every year.

“Work was crazy so I wasn’t following the qualifiers and it wasn’t until the tournament started that I really took notice,” Joel said. “Today was the first time I saw her in person. It seemed like Fernandez had been the person who has gotten a lot more media love here, obviously. And she seemed better under pressure for the most part. But watching Raducanu, there was never any pressure to even have to worry about.”

“It’s also great watching two young players who do not have fear yet. Next year it’s going to be harder, but this tournament it’s nothing but hunger and potential.”

At a few minutes after 10pm on Saturday night, the lively cluster of fans who had remained on the grounds were rewarded for their patience when Raducanu – nowhere close to the end of her media responsibilities – stopped by briefly to offer thanks for their support while showing off her new trophy.

For nine-year-old Sophie, the chance to see her new hero a few feet away was worth the wait. “I love Emma,” she said. “I think she’s brave, brilliant and strong.”

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

MONTREAL (Reuters) – After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in...
TENNIS
Reuters

Britain's royal family celebrates new queen of tennis Raducanu

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family saluted the new queen of tennis, Emma Raducanu, on Saturday after she completed her fairytale run from the qualifying rounds to win the U.S. Open. The 18-year-old defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam...
whtc.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s supersonic take off has British tennis in dreamland

(Reuters) – There have been a few false dawns for British women’s tennis since Virginia Wade was famously serenaded by the Centre Court crowd after winning Wimbledon 44 years ago. Since the 31-year-old Wade beat Dutch player Betty Stove no British woman had reached a Grand Slam final until Thursday...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Emma Raducanu marches on in New York with emphatic win over Zhang Shuai

Emma Raducanu’s dizzying rise up the tennis ranks continued with a hugely satisfying victory over Zhang Shuai in the second round of the US Open.It is only two months since the 18-year-old from Kent surged into public consciousness with her stunning run to the fourth round of Wimbledon but Raducanu has already taken several more strides forward.In her first match after Wimbledon in San Jose a month ago, the teenager was well beaten by 49th-ranked Zhang, who boasts huge experience on the tour.Raducanu had won 12 matches since that loss, though, including four at Flushing Meadows, and she outclassed...
TENNIS
Telegraph

The Queen of New York: How Emma Raducanu fever swept America off its feet

The Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, is as unlike Wimbledon as it comes. Sheltered British visitors are often shocked by the loud music, the smell of popcorn and the over-arching sense of chaos. So the excited screaming directed at Emma Raducanu on Thursday night felt entirely on-brand.
TENNIS
The Independent

A look at Emma Raducanu’s New York fairy tale so far

Emma Raducanu continued her blitz through the US Open draw by defeating Shelby Rogers to reach the quarter-finals.It was a seventh win at Flushing Meadows for the 18-year-old, who is only the third qualifier to make it through to the last eight in the Big Apple.Here, the PA news agency looks at Raducanu’s New York fairy tale so far. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Raducanu (@emmaraducanu)Qualifying round one – beat Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2Raducanu came into...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Person
Angelique Kerber
BBC

Emma Raducanu shock at reaching US Open semi-finals in New York

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British teenager Emma Raducanu's run to the US Open semi-finals was so surprising...
TENNIS
Reuters

Fairytale run leaves Raducanu 100% committed to sport

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two years ago, Emma Raducanu was not sure tennis was the perfect fit and she kept her education as a backup option but there are no more doubts for the British teenager as her fairytale run takes her to her first major final at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS
newschain

US Open day 10: The fairytale of New York continues

Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run at the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals. The 18-year-old from Kent has yet to drop a set in only her second grand slam event after another outstanding display against the 11th seed and reigning Olympic champion.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Britain savors a new sporting star in tennis champ Raducanu

Britain is hailing a new sporting superstar after Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier for one of the most improbable achievements in tennis history. Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to congratulate the 18-year-old Raducanu after her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez that was broadcast on free-to-air TV in Britain in a primetime slot on Saturday evening. The thought of getting a message from the queen for becoming a Grand Slam champion likely couldn’t have been further from Raducanu’s mind at the start of the year when her preoccupation was being able to finish her high-school degree during the pandemic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Us Open#Bewitched#Canadian#British#Tottenham#Chinese American#M Asian#Wimbledon
The Independent

Emma Raducanu in profile: The ‘celestial talent’ which conquered New York

When rock superstar Liam Gallagher is hailing you as a “celestial talent” at the age of just 18 it immediately puts you spotlight and places a certain expectation on your shoulders.But despite her tender years and relative inexperience Emma Raducanu has embraced her meteoric rise into the upper echelons of women’s tennis – enjoying her own “champagne supernova” if you will – which will no doubt have delighted the former Oasis frontman.Gallagher is just one of a growing number of celebrity fans of the teenager who burst onto the scene this summer by becoming the youngest British woman in 42...
TENNIS
Shropshire Star

‘Sky is the limit’ say Emma Raducanu fans at tennis club viewing party

The teenager’s fans were watching the US Open final at her former tennis club. Emma Raducanu’s supporters said “the sky is the limit” for the US Open finalist as they gathered to watch the match at her home club. Raducanu played at Parklangley Club in Beckenham, south-east London, from the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu ‘loving life’ after completing her New York fairytale with US Open title

Emma Raducanu vowed to keep her free-swinging and carefree approach to tennis after pulling off one of the great sporting feats with victory at the US Open. Winning Grand Slam titles is supposed to be hard – just ask Andy Murray – but his 18-year-old compatriot did not so much clear all the usual hurdles as sidestep them altogether, going home with the trophy in just her second major tournament.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Anatomy of a tennis sensation: Emma Raducanu’s run to final is no fluke

Maria Sakkari, one of the best servers in the world, reached the semi-final with a supreme serving performance against Karolina Pliskova, the world No 4. Two days later, that same serve was eviscerated by Raducanu, who constantly looks to hit her return early. Her ability to put immense pressure on the server by deflecting first serves with relentless depth and attacking sub-standard second serves has been one of the defining factors of her success. It has allowed her to immediately recover after poor starts and it gives her a say in every return game.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The New Yorker

A Tennis Fairy Tale in New York

There was no way to know what to expect from the U.S. Open women’s final, because, for two weeks, the teen-agers Emma Raducanu, of Britain, and Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, had been making a mockery of expectations. An undersized scrapper ranked seventy-third in the world is not supposed to beat the defending champion, the 2016 champion, the fifth seed, and the second seed—usually by playing her best, bravest tennis in the tensest moments, as Fernandez did. A qualifier ranked a hundred and fiftieth in the world is not supposed to make the final of a Grand Slam, let alone in her second appearance in the main draw of a major—and only her fourth tour-level event, as Raducanu did. No qualifier, man or woman, had ever done it before. There was no precedent for reference, no personal history to point to, no analogue. In the tunnel, before she walked onto the court, Fernandez was asked what she expected the greatest challenge would be that day. “Honestly, I don’t know,” she said, with a smile. And how could she?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Emma Raducanu Is the New Teenage Queen of Tennis

With a thrilling 6-4, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez—one that literally featured blood, sweat, and tears—18-year-old Emma Raducanu is the newly minted women's champion of the US Open, the youngest Grand Slam singles winner in 17 years. (The blood came during the final game of the match as Raducanu lunged for a shot, sliding her shin across the court; the tears came from both players, for different reasons; the sweat we’ll call obvious.)
TENNIS
Telegraph

'Talent of the century': Emma Raducanu gains new fan in tennis lover Jurgen Klopp

Teenage sensation Emma Raducanu has enlisted another high-profile member to her ever expanding fanclub in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with AC Milan, Klopp said the 18-year-old’s US Open success was inspirational for her conduct on and off the court, and he described her as a "talent of the century".
TENNIS
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy