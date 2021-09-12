CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Jury Member Sarah Gadon ‘Really Happy’ With Awards Decisions

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBXzi_0bteBTPZ00

Canadian actor Sarah Gadon told Variety Saturday she was “really happy” with the decisions of Venice’s main jury this year , on which she served alongside Bong Joon-ho, Saverio Costanzo, Virginie Efira, Cynthia Erivo, Alexander Nanau and last year’s Golden Lion winner Chloé Zhao.

The jury gave the Golden Lion to French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening,” while Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama “The Hand of God” took the runner-up grand jury prize.

“I feel that our choices are very strong and we all arrived at a place where we were unanimous about them,” she said, admitting that the discussions about the presented films weren’t just restricted to four jury meetings. “We often spoke after the screenings. It just felt natural,” she said.

Gadon, who studied film theory and criticism at university, was vocal about her excitement over joining the jury, writing on her Instagram: “The film geek in me is doing somersaults. The actor in me is humbled. The cinephile in me that hasn’t seen a movie in a theater in two years is bursting with joy. Let’s hope I remember how to walk in high heels.”

The actor received acclaim for her role in the CBC miniseries “Alias Grace,” based on the Margaret Atwood novel, as well as her collaboration with David Cronenberg on “A Dangerous Method” (presented in competition in Venice in 2011), “Cosmopolis” (in competition in Cannes in 2012), and “Maps to the Stars” (in competition in Cannes in 2014). She also worked with Denis Villeneuve on his thriller “Enemy.”

“To be able to exercise that part of my brain was really exciting. When you are a film student, you dream that one day, you will be able to judge films and have really stimulating discussions. That’s what we have been doing for the whole festival, with people I deeply respect,” she said, calling her jury duty “an experience of a lifetime.”

“I have spent the past two years pretty much in isolation, so being here feels like this huge celebration. Now, more than ever, I appreciate being able to go and see the films with an audience.”

Due to a scheduling conflict the actor will be unable to attend the premiere of her latest film “All My Puny Sorrows,” however, now shown in Toronto. Canadian filmmaker Michael McGowan’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel about two sisters is also starring Alison Pill.

“The premiere is tonight [Saturday]. I am sad, because I really love the film. I wanted to tell this story because I love the book so much, but also because Alison Pill was going to be in it. Our lives have been intertwined since we were kids. She is such an incredible actor,” said Gadon.

A self-described introvert, she also opened up about the pressures of the red carpet and the decision to not work with a stylist this year.

“It’s not natural for me to be exhibiting myself in that way. It has been a journey, understanding it’s a part of the industry. Everything that I wore [in Venice], every brand I worked with, I chose. For me, that’s important, because I need to feel comfortable in what I am wearing. I enjoyed this part of the festival, precisely because I had so much control over my image,” she said.

“Everybody gets judged based on how they look and it’s something I came to expect. But I feel excited when people, once they get to know me and we sit down to have a conversation, leave with a very different perspective of who I am as a person.”

Gadon admitted that she felt “energized” and inspired by the films she saw in Venice, after having been “starved” of the performing arts during the pandemic.

“I am really excited about some new voices, people who are making their first or second films, but also about the masters showing their current work. It has been very helpful in terms of what I want to do as an artist,” she said.

“Something that I really love about festivals is getting to meet other filmmakers and actors, and talk about films. That’s the magical thing everyone has been missing out on. It’s not even about networking – it’s about being able to make friendships and establish connections.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

French Abortion Drama ‘Happening’ Takes Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, Penélope Cruz Wins Best Actress (Full Winners List)

On a strong night for female filmmakers and Netflix releases, the Venice Film Festival has come to a close with a curveball, as breakout French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening” beat big-name competition to the Golden Lion for best film. Diwan received the award from a jury presided over by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.
MOVIES
Variety

Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell on Adapting ‘The Humans’ From Stage to Screen

When director Stephen Karam decided to adapt his Tony Award-winning play “The Humans” for the big-screen, the first-time filmmaker decided to re-imagine the story for the medium. “I love family dramas and comedies, and I love psychological thrillers and horror films. And I feel like the play always worked because...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Alison Pill
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Sarah Gadon
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Virginie Efira
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Chloé Zhao
Screendaily

‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

Sebastian Meise’s Un Certain Regard jury winner Great Freedom and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes competition title Paris, 13th District will bookend this year’s Filmfest Hamburg (30 September - 9 October) as the opening and closing films. Festival director Albert Wiederspiel and his team have put together a programme of 110 feature-length...
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Sarah Gadon, Virginie Efira & Ruth Wilson at the ''Mona Lisa & the Blood Moon'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Along with Kate Hudson, Sarah Gadon, Virginie Efira and Ruth Wilson hit the red carpet for the ''Mona Lisa & the Blood Moon'' 78th Venice Film Festival premiere. Sarah Gadon looked simply pretty in a black GRETA CONSTANTINE fit 'n' flare dress with a plunging neckline and a bow waist sash. However I feel like she needed a bolder red lip and some sparkly jewelry to take this to the next level.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

The Importance of Being Venice: Here's Why Awards Campaigns Start on the Lido

The Venice Film Festival is the starting pistol of the awards season, but that’s only been the case for the past five years or so. The Lido will unveil the first looks at technical juggernauts like “Dune,” from Warner Bros., and emotional period dramas like “The Power of the Dog,” from Netflix. Venice could unleash all the momentum for the upcoming awards season, sure to be dense — and long again — with an Academy ceremony dated March 27.
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Flexes Its Muscles as It Sets Stage for Global Awards Season

As the Venice Film Festival claws back 70% of its pre-pandemic registration numbers and lures a parade of Hollywood stars to the Lido, it seems festival director Alberto Barbera is right: Venice is well and truly back. And just in time, too. As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and BAFTA become more international, all eyes are increasingly on the influential Italian festival. In taking the temperature of key European and U.S. agents, sales firms and distributors heading to Venice, Variety found that many seem to be riding the momentum whipped up by a successful Cannes. For the first...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Cannes#Jury Duty#Exercise#Canadian#Chlo#The Golden Lion#French#Italian#Instagram#Cbc
froggyweb.com

Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival

VENICE (Reuters) – Paolo Sorrentino’s film about the death of his own parents, Jane Campion’s 1920s frontier saga and a hard-hitting French tale of abortion are among contenders for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the race seen wide open. Film critics agreed the main...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal awarded major Venice Film Festival prizes

Female filmmakers ruled the 2021 Venice Film Festival awards ceremony, as a trio of women took home the top honors awarded by this year’s jury.  “L’Evénement,” a timely French abortion drama from director Audrey Diwan, won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival, making Diwan the first woman to receive the award since Sofia Coppola for 2010’s “Somewhere.” The Silver Lion for Best Director went to “The Power of the Dog” filmmaker Jane Campion, who is now just the second woman to win Best Director from the Venice Film Festival and first since 2009. Even at this early point in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

Every festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Wes Anderson curating NYC / online French film series ahead of ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch will finally be out on October 22. To celebrate, NYC's The French Institute has gotten the director to curate a series of films that have influenced his own work, titled Wes Anderson's French Connection, which runs September 14–October 26 at FIAF Florence Gould Hall as well as online.
MOVIES
ithaca.edu

Behind the Screens: Lucius Barre, International Film Publicist

Lucius Barre serves at the first speaker for the Behind the Screens series. Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema. International film publicist Lucius Barre will serve as the first speaker in a new online series, “Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema” on Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It is free and open to the public.
ITHACA, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

Guillermo del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan. Nightmare Alley is del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark. Searchlight releases the film in theaters Dec. 17.    
MOVIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy