Need a companion for adventuring? Look no more! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Finn, a 3 to 4 years old Beagle and Australian Shepherd mix from Sprakers, New York. He is neutered, house trained, and up to date on his vaccinations. Finn is a friendly fella that gets along with everyone he meets, but it’s recommended that he goes to a home with older children, if any. He does well with other dogs but isn’t a fan of cats.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO