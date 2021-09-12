How many steps a day should you take? Study finds 7,000 can go a long way

A new study suggests that simply being on your feet more throughout the day can add years to your life. Participants who took about 7,000 steps a day had a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying from all causes during after 11 years of follow-up when compared with people who took fewer steps each day. These findings held for Black and white middle-aged men and women. And quicker steps weren’t necessarily any better, the study showed. Step intensity, or the number of steps per minute, didn’t influence the risk of dying. The research wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, taking more steps reduced the chances of dying. But “exercise can reduce cardiovascular risk by improving blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, improvement of hyperglycemia [blood sugar] in diabetes, and contributing to weight reduction,” said the study author. Experts say that adding a 20-minute walk each day is a great start.

