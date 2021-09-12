CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many steps a day should you take? Study finds 7,000 can go a long way

By Jacqueline Stenson
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50 percent to 70 percent less likely to die of any cause over the next decade, compared with those who took fewer steps.

