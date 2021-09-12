CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Closes Out 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic Undefeated

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team defeated the Binghamton University Bearcats, 3-1, and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) in straight sets on day two of the 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic. The Friars earned tournament champion and finished 3-0 on the weekend, improving their season record to 10-1. Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) earned MVP of the tournament while senior Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) earned spots on the All-Tournament Team.

