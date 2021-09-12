JENNIE YEE LAU
Jennie Yee Lau, 96, passed away on August 23, 2021 after a long and well lived life. Jennie was born on December 5, 1924 to Tuck and Lily Yee in Honolulu. A graduate of Punahou School, she attended Mills College and graduated from Columbia University. She will be remembered for her keen intelligence, quick wit, and generous spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, Popo, and Taitai, and she kept her close-knit family well-fed at weekly Sunday dinners at her home. Jennie was a good friend and neighbor to all. She cherished her friendships and maintained lifelong connections with people around the world.obits.staradvertiser.com
