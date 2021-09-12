CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

(1 count) 35 780-113 (a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana (M)

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarpenter, David Stanley - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M) and 2 additional charges. On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1441hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to St. Luke's - Blue Valley Family Practice for a belligerent patient in the waiting room. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the patient, who was identified as David S...

www.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Ryder, Jack - (1) Count Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

Jack Ryder, age 22, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64), after he was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia, following a traffic stop of the vehicle he was operating. The incident occurred on August 21, 2021, at approximately 1:35PM, in the 500 Block of South Broad Street, Kennett Square Borough. He was processed and released pending issuance of a summons. Charges were filed in District Court 15-3-04.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Gotay, Fernando M - Possession of Marijuana (M); Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 3 Traffic violations

At approximately 2101 hours, on August 12, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Main Street and Forge Road, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for an accident involving 2 vehicles. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the operators of both vehicles on the lot of CVS Pharmacy. One of the drivers was identified as Fernando M. Gotay, who was driving with a suspended license. Upon further investigation, pouches of Marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia were located inside Gotay's vehicle.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Carpenter, David Stanley - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M) and 2 additional charges

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1441hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to St. Luke's - Blue Valley Family Practice for a belligerent patient in the waiting room. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the patient, who was identified as David S. CARPENTER. Slate Belt Regional Police Officers discovered D. CARPENTER had an active (bench) warrant out of the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department. At this time, D. CARPENTER was taken into custody. D. CARPENTER was searched prior to transport. A Slate Belt Regional Police Officer discovered a cigarette box inside D. CARPENTER'S pocket containing the following items, a glass pipe, two burnt marijuana "blunts," a wax packet and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine. D. CARPENTER was transported to the Northampton County Prison, where he was lodged. Charges against D. CARPENTER were filed.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Communications#Wind Gap Borough
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Mower, John Michael - (1 )780-113(A)(16) Int Poss Contr Subst

On September 8th 2021 Middlesex Township PD was conducting an investigation at a local hotel when they were informed of an drug overdose patient in another room. Officers responded to the other room where they attended to the patient. While on scene at this room Officers located suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Through the Officer's investigation it was determined John Mower was in possession of these controlled substances. A criminal complaint was filed charging Mower.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Malizia, Charles - (1) Count Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 additional charges

Charles Malizia, 27, of Wilmington, DE, was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64), after he was found to be in possession of controlled substances and related paraphernalia, following a pedestrian stop for suspicion of intoxication. The incident occurred on June 21, 2021 at approximately 9:52AM, in the 100 Block of East State Street, Kennett Square Borough. On September 3, 2021, forensic analysis results were received confirming the presence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
WILMINGTON, DE
crimewatchpa.com

Waldron, Kayla Marie - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

UPDATE: On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Kayla WALDRON turned herself into the Slate Belt Regional Police Department. K. WALDRON was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Zito and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Wednesday September 15th, 2021. Issuing Authority: MDJ-03-3-03 Holding Department: Slate Belt Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Father put his 4-month-old daughter in clothes dryer and turns it on, arrested and charged

The 34-year-old father was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a Facebook release. Officers responded to their home for a domestic violence incident allegedly between the suspect and the child’s mother. Authorities say the 34-year-old man and the woman were arguing but could not find signs of a physical altercation.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Man’s hand ‘chopped off at wrist by Whitechapel vigilantes’

A young man had his hand cut off after being attacked with his own machete by vigilantes in east London, according to reports. The 19-year-old was found with “life-changing injuries” on Golding Street, in the Whitechapel area, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the residential area, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
districtchronicles.com

4-year-old alerts police that he and six other children are left alone inside a hot vehicle

With the temperatures getting higher and higher, we should all have in mind the consequences of leaving young children and pets locked inside hot vehicles. Many adults believe that their children being left alone inside the car for a short period of time would do them no harm, but the reality is that it sometimes takes a moment for a tragedy to take place.
WALDORF, MD
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

CC 4914 A False Identification

Wilkins, Tricia D. - CC 4914 A False Identification. On September 15th, 2021 at approximately 1815 hrs, City of Bradford Police searched 317 Jackson Avenue for a wanted fugitive Tricia D. Wilkins. Officers located Wilkins hiding under a bed inside the residence. Wilkins was arraigned on the warrant she had for False Identification to Law Enforcement...
BRADFORD, PA
CBS Minnesota

2 Bodies Found In West St. Paul Garage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were found dead in a garage in West St. Paul Thursday afternoon. A maintenance worker called 911 around 3:45 p.m. to report finding two bodies on the 120 block of Thompson Avenue West. Police said their causes of death are undetermined “due to the time that has passed since the deaths.” The deaths are under investigation, and the bodies have been turned over to the medical examiner.   More On WCCO.com: Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
crimewatchpa.com

Bench Warrants- DUI (M) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (M)

On 09/13/2021 at approximately 0126 hours, Palmyra Police received a complaint for a suspicious vehicle parked behind Sheetz Gas Station. On scene, Palmyra Police identified 2 male occupants sitting in the vehicle, 1 of them being Nathan Hevel who has 2 active bench warrants. 1 out of Dauphin... Bench Warrants-...
PALMYRA, PA
jocoreport.com

Both Drivers Charged In Fatal Crash Investigation

PINE LEVEL – Pine Level Police announced Thursday that charges have been filed against both drivers involved in a deadly head-on collision. The accident claimed the life of a 22 year-old man and injured 7 others, at least one critically. At 7:44pm Saturday, Police Chief A.Q. Woodard said, a 2012...
PINE LEVEL, NC
CBS Chicago

Munster, Indiana Couple Robbed In Distraction Burglary

By Alina Panek MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – On Monday, a couple were deceived and allowed a man inside to come inspect their water for contamination when a a second unknown suspect reportedly entered and stole cash and jewelry. At 12:50 p.m., on the 600 block of River Drive, a man was mowing his lawn when approached by a man. The offender advised the man mowing the lawn’s wife that the offender needed to inspect their water for contamination. While he checked the basement and the kitchen, a second unknown offender reportedly entered an adjacent bedroom and stole cash and jewelry. The police were...
MUNSTER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy