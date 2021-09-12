Carpenter, David Stanley - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M) and 2 additional charges
On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1441hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to St. Luke's - Blue Valley Family Practice for a belligerent patient in the waiting room. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the patient, who was identified as David S. CARPENTER. Slate Belt Regional Police Officers discovered D. CARPENTER had an active (bench) warrant out of the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department. At this time, D. CARPENTER was taken into custody. D. CARPENTER was searched prior to transport. A Slate Belt Regional Police Officer discovered a cigarette box inside D. CARPENTER'S pocket containing the following items, a glass pipe, two burnt marijuana "blunts," a wax packet and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine. D. CARPENTER was transported to the Northampton County Prison, where he was lodged. Charges against D. CARPENTER were filed.northampton.crimewatchpa.com
