Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s three-game homestand continues this weekend when the University at Albany visits the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Despite being roughly over two hours away from each other, this will be the first meeting between the two football programs. Albany, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, is a part of the Football Championship Subdivision. The last time the Orange faced a new opponent was in 2019, when it beat Liberty 24-0 in the season opener.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO