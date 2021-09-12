Nancy Sueko Asato (Uehara)
97, passed away on August 16, 2021 at her 15 Craigside residence in Honolulu. She is survived by Kazuo Asato, her husband of over fifty years. Nancy was born on November 2, 1923 to Kame Uehara and Moushi Uehara (Namihira) in Hilo, Hawaii and was the fifth of seven siblings. She moved to Honolulu along with other family members in the postwar years. She graduated from Hilo High School and attended classes at Honolulu Business College. She was a long time resident of Kukui Plaza prior to her move to 15 Craigside.obits.staradvertiser.com
