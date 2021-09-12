(1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M)

The Susquehanna Regional Police would like to announce the promotion of Detective Jeff Sosnoski to Lieutenant Jeff Sosnoski. Lt. Sosnoski has been an Officer with SRPD since November of 1999. He has served as a Patrol Officer and Detective during this span. He is a current member of the Lancaster County Forensics Unit. Lt. Sosnoski will now be responsible for the entire police department (second only to Chief Hall) and is committed to serving our community with integrity and class as he has done for well over two decades. We are proud to have Jeff Sosnoski as our Lieutenant.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO