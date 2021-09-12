CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

 5 days ago

(1 count) 35 780-113 (a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana (M)

PUBLIC SAFETY
Carpenter, David Stanley - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M) and 2 additional charges

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1441hrs, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to St. Luke's - Blue Valley Family Practice for a belligerent patient in the waiting room. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the patient, who was identified as David S. CARPENTER. Slate Belt Regional Police Officers discovered D. CARPENTER had an active (bench) warrant out of the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department. At this time, D. CARPENTER was taken into custody. D. CARPENTER was searched prior to transport. A Slate Belt Regional Police Officer discovered a cigarette box inside D. CARPENTER'S pocket containing the following items, a glass pipe, two burnt marijuana "blunts," a wax packet and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine. D. CARPENTER was transported to the Northampton County Prison, where he was lodged. Charges against D. CARPENTER were filed.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Alfonso, Heather E - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) VIO CS/DRUG/DEV & COSMETIC ACT (M) and 2 additional charges

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:21PM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer observed an operator of a black in color Honda at Park Avenue and N. Broadway in the Borough of Wind Gap with an inoperable (center) brake light. As a result, the Slate Belt Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on the operator of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Heather E. Alfonso. Based on the Officer's training/experience, the Officer observed behaviors and indicators associated with further criminal activity afoot. A Bangor Police Officer and K9 Edo assisted in this incident. K9 Edo gave positive indicators to the odor of a Controlled Substance inside the vehicle. H. Alfonso's vehicle was seized. The Officer applied and was granted a search warrant by a Magisterial District Judge.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mower, John Michael - (1 )780-113(A)(16) Int Poss Contr Subst

On September 8th 2021 Middlesex Township PD was conducting an investigation at a local hotel when they were informed of an drug overdose patient in another room. Officers responded to the other room where they attended to the patient. While on scene at this room Officers located suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Through the Officer's investigation it was determined John Mower was in possession of these controlled substances. A criminal complaint was filed charging Mower.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Dev#County Communications#Wind Gap Borough
OBSTRUCTING THE ADMINISTRATION OF LAW AND RESISTING ARREST

On 9/6/21 at approximately 12:21pm Destinie Mariah Zamores-Herr, age 18, of Columbia, PA did commit the acts of Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest while in the 300 block of Locust Street, rear, Columbia, PA. Based on the incident, an Officer with the Columbia Borough Police... All site...
COLUMBIA, PA
Lieutenant Promotion

The Susquehanna Regional Police would like to announce the promotion of Detective Jeff Sosnoski to Lieutenant Jeff Sosnoski. Lt. Sosnoski has been an Officer with SRPD since November of 1999. He has served as a Patrol Officer and Detective during this span. He is a current member of the Lancaster County Forensics Unit. Lt. Sosnoski will now be responsible for the entire police department (second only to Chief Hall) and is committed to serving our community with integrity and class as he has done for well over two decades. We are proud to have Jeff Sosnoski as our Lieutenant.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
(1) count Simple Trespass (M3)

Shippensburg Police Department was dispatched to 105 West King Street for a female under the influence and causing a disturbance. The Female was identified as Autumn RINKER. RINKER was asked to leave multiple times and refused to leave. RINKER was charged with simple trespass and public drunkenness. All site content...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Archer, Ann Marie - (1) count of Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance (Combination of drugs) (M) and 3...

On July 5, 2021 at 3:51 P.M. the Chambersburg Police were dispatched to the area of 875 Norland Ave for a check the welfare. The caller advised a female had driven away after appearing intoxicated. The vehicle was located and the driver, Ann Archer, was found to be driving under the influence. Ann Archer was arrested and charged with (1) count of Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance (Combination of drugs) (M), (1) count of Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance (Schedule I Controlled Substance) (M), (1) count of Unauthorized transfer or use of registration (S), and (1) count of Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (S)
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wolfe, Tracy Mae - Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances)

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function has filed a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause against Tracy M. WOLFE, age 51, of Lititz, alleging she committed the crime of Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances). On 07/25/2021 around 9:50 PM, LBPD patrol officers responded for a vehicle crash...
LITITZ, PA
Kubacki, Timothy Raymond - (1 count) Possession Heroin (M); (1 count) Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M);

While on vehicle patrol on Douglass Dr. in the area of Old Douglass Dr. an Officer from the Douglass Township Police Department saw a shirtless male walking northbound in the southbound lane. The Officer recognized the male, Timothy Kubacki, from a previous interaction and knew the male to be wanted on multiple County warrants. The Officer took Kubacki into custody on his warrants. The Officer found multiple baggies of heroin on Kubacki. Kubacki was transported to the Central Processing Center for processing.
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
Sellers, Harley Blue - Absconding from Parole

On September 15th, 2021 at approximately 1330 hrs City of Bradford Police along with Pennsylvania State Parole conducted an investigation into a wanted fugitive Harley Blue Sellers whom was believed to be hiding out at 122 High Street. Sellers was wanted for absconding from his Parole. City of Bradford Police and an agent with State Parole did in fact locate Sellers at that location and safely took him into custody. Sellers was then transferred to the agents custody and transported back to a State Prison facility.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wilkins, Tricia D. - CC 4914 A False Identification

On September 15th, 2021 at approximately 1815 hrs, City of Bradford Police searched 317 Jackson Avenue for a wanted fugitive Tricia D. Wilkins. Officers located Wilkins hiding under a bed inside the residence. Wilkins was arraigned on the warrant she had for False Identification to Law Enforcement Officers. Magistrate Engman arraigned Wilkins and she was remanded to McKean County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearings are set in the matter.
BRADFORD, PA
Father put his 4-month-old daughter in clothes dryer and turns it on, arrested and charged

The 34-year-old father was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a Facebook release. Officers responded to their home for a domestic violence incident allegedly between the suspect and the child’s mother. Authorities say the 34-year-old man and the woman were arguing but could not find signs of a physical altercation.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
4-year-old alerts police that he and six other children are left alone inside a hot vehicle

With the temperatures getting higher and higher, we should all have in mind the consequences of leaving young children and pets locked inside hot vehicles. Many adults believe that their children being left alone inside the car for a short period of time would do them no harm, but the reality is that it sometimes takes a moment for a tragedy to take place.
WALDORF, MD
Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY

