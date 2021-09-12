CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

June Junko Takasaki

 August 15, 2021

96, passed away peacefully a Hale Ola Kino in Honolulu on August 15, 2021. June was born to Heikichi and Yei Harimoto in Honolulu where she grew up in a loving, close-knit family with four brothers and two sisters. She married the late Richard Kakuji Takasaki in 1957. June graduated from McKinley High School, was a licensed beautician, and worked for several insurance companies. She was a car enthusiast and drove around town in the latest T-Birds. In her early years, June played the guitar and violin, and lived in a world of musicians. She took up photography and took snapshots of family events with her 35mm camera. Bowling with friends and family allowed her more time to be close to her loved ones. But her passion was traveling. June traveled the world and gathered friends who remained close her whole life. And throughout her busy life, she always made time to love and care for her many nieces and nephews.

