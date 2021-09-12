CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

JEAN B. SNODGRASS

Jean Behlen Snodgrass was born in Lakewood, Ohio, on December 3, 1923 and passed on August 28, 2021 in Kailua, Hawaii. In 1943 she married John Snodgrass, a young engineer with Dupont de Nemours in Cleveland and started her life and travels as a mother and corporate wife. Her children John and Susy were born in Cleveland and David in Texas. As John moved up the corporate ladder, Jean established their home eight different times domestically and twice internationally, (Brazil and Columbia), where her double major in Spanish and History were a welcome asset. Along the way Jean supported her husband's career as the consummate hostess entertaining in her home clients, government officials and fellow DuPonters. She established the first Cub Scout Troop in Seabrook, Texas and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader.

