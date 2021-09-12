CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Donald V. Guinan

Lt. Col, US Army (RET.), 92, passed away on May 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife Lyla. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jacqueline. Survived by his son Mike and his sister- in-law Ardythe Ford. Also survived by his Ohana family, Neal, Patrice, Alex, Ryan and Diane Miller. He was preceded in death by his Ohana son, Keith Miller. Don was born in Rhode Island, and was a long time resident of Honolulu. Don served in US Army 1952-1971 and 1946-1948. Services will be held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. September 22, 2021 at 10:30am.

