Let's leave the sorrow and rage in the past and start a new chapter for America

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sky was clear and the brightest shade of blue on the morning 2,977 people were murdered by 19 terrorists who hijacked four jetliners. The morning after, America woke up a changed nation. Not all of it was for the worst. There was unity on Sept. 12, 2001, as waves...

Commentary: Michael Reagan - While America mourns, the Taliban celebrate

As the country sadly marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday, I was thinking about where America was 20 years ago and where it’s headed. In the weeks and months following the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Americans were united in a way it’s hard to imagine today.
Press Democrat

Dowd: Drowning America’s future in our past

It isn’t a pretty picture. One coast is burning. The other is under water. In between, anti-abortion vigilantes may soon rampage across gunslinging territory. America is reeling backward, strangled by the past, nasty and uncaring, with everyone at one another’s throats. Post-Trump, we let ourselves hope that the new president...
thejustice.org

University hosts series of events commemorating 9/11 terrorist attacks

In commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the University held multiple events for the community. The Center for Spiritual Life held 9/11 commemoration events on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 at Fellows Garden. Both events were meant for students, faculty and staff to reflect on the lives lost. Another event,...
Foreign Policy

20 Years After 9/11, U.S. Global Authority Is Weaker Than Ever

Just before an airplane takes off, there’s a brief moment when it pauses at the starting line of the runway. The engines are then powered up fully, and the aircraft accelerates and takes flight. In handwritten guidelines found in the baggage of the 9/11 hijackers, they were encouraged by the al Qaeda leadership to view this interval “as the moment of the encounter between the two camps.” Just as al Qaeda had hoped, the U.S. government saw these criminals the same way they saw themselves: as soldiers at war.
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: A is for….Afghanistan and America

In remembrance of those that were harmed and killed, I vow to continue to take a knee at the playing of the anthem as a public display of solidarity for those that die at either end of a US made gun, wherever one is fired, and for those who put their bodies on the line to wage peace.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
mediaite.com

‘Unelect These Bastards!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes Off on Republicans Standing by Trump’s Election Lie

Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman who has since become a vociferous critic of the Trump-era GOP, went off on the Republicans still standing by the big lie. Nicolle Wallace spoke with Steele about concerns of the upcoming “Justice for J6 rally,” describing it as a rally “for people who used flagpoles to maim and mutilate the bodies of the Capitol Police officers who protect them.”
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
