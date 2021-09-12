CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Primer: Scarlet Curls corkscrew willow boasts colorful bark in fall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting plant in both look and texture is the Scarlet Curls corkscrew willow (Salix x ‘Scarcuzam’). This willow can grow as a tree, with one or multiple trunks, or as a multi-stemmed shrub. All parts of this plant have a twisting form that gives this plant its corkscrew name.

