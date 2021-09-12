'Come on down!' to the Palace Theatre: 'Price is Right Live!' will take place Sept. 22

The Struts will bring their charismatic glam rock set to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, September 18th. They are out on the road supporting their latest release Strange Days. The third full-length from British rock band The Struts, Strange Days came to life over the course of a charmed and frenzied burst of creativity last spring. After getting tested for COVID-19, singer Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies all moved into the Los Angeles home of Jon Levine, a producer who worked extensively on their acclaimed sophomore effort YOUNG & DANGEROUS (including the album’s chart-climbing lead single “Body Talks”). Within just ten days of couch-crashing at Levine’s house, The Struts had laid down nine original tracks and one masterful cover of a KISS B-side: a lean, mean body of work that amounts to their most glorious output to date.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO