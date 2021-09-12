'Come on down!' to the Palace Theatre: 'Price is Right Live!' will take place Sept. 22
When Todd Newton was a child, calls of “Come on down!” filled the mornings and shouts of “Here’s Johnny!” resonated each night. “I grew up in St. Louis, and I grew up in a home that loved Bob Barker during the day and Johnny Carson at night,” said Newton, 51, who, after establishing himself as a host of programs on E! and Game Show Network, was picked to host the live version of the classic TV game show once hosted by Barker, “The Price Is Right.”www.dispatch.com
