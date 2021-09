09.11.2021 | 6:59 AM | CHULA VISTA – Chula Vista Fire Department along with the California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision on the I-5 freeway. Upon arrival, first responders found 2 vehicles that had crashed on the right shoulder of the freeway. A Toyota Prius overturned but landed upright up an embankment. A woman and her dog were unable to get out of the vehicle. 2 occupants of a Lexus sedan were uninjured in the crash. Firefighters extricated the woman and her dog. She was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. The driver of the Lexus stated that he went to look down at his phone and the next thing he knew the woman in the Prius was in front of her. The California Highway Patrol is investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO