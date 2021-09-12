Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances week of Sept. 12
Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 12:. • Richard Cowdrey: The author and illustrate will celebrate his new children’s book, “Fiona Finds a Friend,” in a free, in-person event at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at The Book Loft of German Village, 631 S. 3rd St. The fictional star of the book and its predecessor, “Fiona the Hippo,” is based on the real baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Masks are recommended. To register, go to www.bookloft.com.www.dispatch.com
