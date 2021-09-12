CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances week of Sept. 12

By Subscribe
Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 12:. • Richard Cowdrey: The author and illustrate will celebrate his new children’s book, “Fiona Finds a Friend,” in a free, in-person event at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at The Book Loft of German Village, 631 S. 3rd St. The fictional star of the book and its predecessor, “Fiona the Hippo,” is based on the real baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Masks are recommended. To register, go to www.bookloft.com.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Irish Catholic#English#Project Narrative#Gramercy Books#Ohio State University
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy