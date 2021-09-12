CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New CDC study shows how powerful the Delta variant is

By Gabrielle Arzola
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — As hospitals in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas continue to work around the clock to help those severely sick with COVID-19, a new CDC study shows just how powerful this delta variant is. What You Need To Know. Those who haven’t gotten the vaccine are 29...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Study shows natural immunity is 7 times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.5 WPDH

COVID in New York: CDC Releases Shocking Vaccine Study Findings

The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Central Florida#Tampa Bay Area#Covid#St Anthony S Hospital#Americans
94.9 WMMQ

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Data From Colorado Hospitals Part Of New Study That Shows Moderna Vaccine Is Slightly Better Against Delta Variant

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective against the delta variant. The new report from the agency analyzed data from 187 hospitals and 221 emergency departments and urgent care clinics across 9 states, including Colorado. It found the Moderna vaccine was 95% effective at preventing hospitalizations against the Delta variant in adults. Pfizer was 80%, while Johnson & Johnson was 60%. “Hospitalization is really the important measure because we really want to keep people from getting sick enough to have to be admitted to the hospital,” said...
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

CDC Issues Data Over the Risk of Hospitalization and Death of Delta Variant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new data that exhibited how much the COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity for people against the Delta variant of the coronavirus in particular.The study evaluated how COVID-19 was transmitted between April 4 and July 17. This was the date when the Delta variant became pervading among 13 US states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID Hospitalization Rate in Kids Rose 5x as Delta Variant Spread, CDC Says

The rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 among kids ages 0-17 rose five-fold from late June to the middle of August as the delta variant took hold in the United States, the CDC said Friday. Based on data from 14 states -- including New York and Connecticut -- the CDC said...
KIDS
aappublications.org

CDC: Delta variant causing increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases, not severity

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Two new studies found COVID-19 cases in children and adolescents have been increasing in number but not severity since the delta variant became predominant. The studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also showed adolescent COVID-19 hospitalization...
KIDS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A new study of dorm rooms shows how ventilation curbs virus

Opening a window could reduce the amount of coronavirus in a room by half, according to a new observational study of infected college students in an isolation dormitory at the University of Oregon. The study, which was posted online, is small and has not yet been published in a scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

New HealthPartners Study Finds Vaccines ‘Highly Effective’, Even Against Delta Variant

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The HealthPartners Institute announced the results of two vaccine efficacy studies Friday afternoon, calling them “highly protective” against COVID-19 including the Delta variant. According to the statement from HPI, researchers looked at more than 30,000 urgent care visits, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions during June and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Biloxi Sun Herald

How does Mississippi test for the delta variant of COVID-19?

The number of people in Mississippi being tested to see if they have COVID-19 has risen significantly with the more contagious delta variant, and the state health department will use some of those tests to determine how the variant is speading. Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist, gave a step-by-step description...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
chainstoreage.com

Delta variant sparks significant shifts in consumer sentiment, study reveals

Consumers are less comfortable with indoor activities, particularly shopping without a mask, as a result of the spread of the Delta variant. That’s according to a new report from data and tech market research company Numerator, which found that, after two months of increasing comfort levels, consumers are back to feeling cautious and changing their behaviors as a result. Data in the report is primarily based on surveys fielded on. July 15, 2021, and August 13, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Delta variant shows no mercy as hospitalization hit all-time high

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The Delta variant is showing no mercy or signs of stopping as it infects more people across Tennessee. Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and people are now dying of COVID-19 at a rate of about 40 per day in the Volunteer State. WREG spoke to Dr. Stephen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy