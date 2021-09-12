CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolutionary surgery saves dog with oversized tongue

By Doug Meehan
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, Bentley seems like a normal healthy 2-year-old pit bull terrier. But a closer look shows he was born with a rare condition where his tongue was too large for his head. Watch the video above for more on this story.

