One of the worst parts about falling in love with a TV show is the inevitable moment when one of your favorite characters leaves. And in the case of Chicago Fire, despite being on the brink of its 10th season, which is set to debut on September 22, fans are fixated on the hole that’s been left behind following Monica Raymund’s exit from the show at the end of season 6.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO